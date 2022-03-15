21 Things You Can Talk About on a First Date

Are you looking for things to talk about on a first date with a girl?

You’re not alone.

A lot of guys find themselves at a loss for words when they’re trying to make a good impression.

When it comes to first dates, everyone seems to have their own list of topics they feel comfortable discussing. But sometimes it can be tough to come up with new things to talk about, especially if you want the date to go well.

Dating can be nerve-wracking, especially when it’s your first date. You want to make a good impression, but you also don’t want to run out of things to talk about.

If you’re stuck on ideas, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. Here are 21 topics you can discuss on your next date. Happy chatting.

1) Your favorite books and movies

2) Traveling — where have you been and where would you like to go?

3) Your hobbies or interests — what do you like to do in your spare time?

4) Your family — tell them a little bit about your parents, siblings, etc.

5) A funny story from your childhood or adolescence

6) Your first job — what was it and what did you learn from it?

7) Your dream vacation destination

8) A funny thing that happened to you recently

9) What kind of music do you like?

10) Your favorite TV show and why

11) Recent events in the news — what are your thoughts on them?

12) Your favorite foods and restaurants

13) Technology — what are your thoughts on the latest gadgets?

14) Your favorite sports teams or athletes

15) Childhood memories — good or bad, share them with your date

16) A time when you overcame a major obstacle or challenge

17) Your thoughts on love and relationships

18) What you’re looking for in a relationship

19) How you deal with stress or difficult situations

20) What you do for fun — give them a little glimpse into your hobbies or interests

21) Closing thoughts — sum up what you’ve talked about, and leave them with a question to continue the conversation.

Photo by Tibor Pápai on Unsplash

27 Questions to Ask on a First Date

– What are your hobbies and interests?

– Where are you from?

– Do you like to travel? If so, where have you been?

– What’s your favorite food?

– What’s your favorite movie and why?

– What type of music do you like?

– Are you a morning person or a night person?

– What is your ideal relationship like?

– Do you believe in love at first sight?

– What is the most romantic thing you’ve ever done?

– What are your thoughts on marriage?

– Do you have any siblings? If so, what are the most siblings do you have?

– How would you describe yourself both physically and personality-wise?

– What is your dream job?

– If you could visit any place in the world, where would it be?

– What is your biggest pet peeve?

– What are some of your bad habits?

– Do you have any tattoos or piercings?

– What is your favorite thing about yourself?

– What is the last book you read and what did you think of it?

– What TV show do you watch religiously?

– Do you have any fears or phobias?

– What are some things on your bucket list?

– What is the most romantic thing someone has done for you?

– What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

– Do you believe in second chances?

– What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you?

Takeaway

As you can see, there are plenty of things to talk about on a first date. These topics will give you a good starting point, but don’t be afraid to explore other subjects that come up organically. And most importantly, relax and have fun! The date is just getting started.

