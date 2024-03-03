22 Basic Facts That Surprisingly… Many People Don’t Know

It’s easy to overlook some essential aspects of our daily lives. There are several pieces of knowledge that many people surprisingly don’t know.
We are here to shed light on some of these often overlooked or misunderstood topics, providing you with essential information that can make a significant difference in your daily life.
1. Antibiotics & Bacteria
Antibiotics are designed to fight bacteria, not viruses. It is a common misconception that antibiotics can cure viral infections like the common cold. In reality, antibiotics only work on bacterial infections.
2. Food Safety
Basic food safety is surprisingly unknown to many. It is essential to understand the basics of food storage, preparation, and consumption to prevent foodborne illnesses.
For example, perishable foods should be refrigerated promptly, hands should be washed thoroughly before and after handling food, and raw and cooked foods should be kept separate to avoid cross-contamination.
3. Garbage Disposal Maintenance
Additionally, avoid putting fibrous or hard materials like bones, coffee grounds, or eggshells into the disposal as they can cause clogs or damage the blades.
4. Dryer Vent & Furnace Filter Maintenance
A clogged dryer vent can lead to a fire (and should always be vented to the outside), and a dirty furnace filter can reduce the efficiency of your heating system and degrade the air quality in your home.
5. Computer File Storage
Many people struggle to find where files are stored on their computers. Understanding the basics of file storage and organization can save time and frustration.
For example, knowing the difference between the hard drive and cloud storage, and organizing files into folders can make it easier to locate and manage your documents.
6. Schizophrenia & Multiple Personalities
Schizophrenia is often confused with multiple personality disorder. However, schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behavior and failure to understand reality, while multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder, is a condition where a person has two or more distinct personalities.
7. Water Intake for Babies
Babies below 6 months should not drink water as it can be fatal. They get all their hydration from breast milk or formula. Giving additional water can lead to water intoxication as children under 6 months have underdeveloped kidneys.
It is essential to stick to breast milk or formula for their hydration needs.
8. Grease Fire & Water
Water can cause the fire to spread and become more dangerous. Instead, use a fire extinguisher or smother the fire with a lid or baking soda. It is crucial to have a fire extinguisher accessible in the kitchen and to know how to use it properly.
9. Winter Tires
The rubber compound in winter tires remains soft in freezing temperatures, providing better traction on icy and snowy roads.
10. Periodontitis & Heart Disease
The bacteria that cause gum disease can enter the bloodstream and lead to inflammation in the blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease.
11. Fishy Smell & Electrical Outlets
Burnt-out sockets and plugs give off a fishy smell, so immediately check all over your house to save yourself from an electrical fire.
12. Mixing Bleach & Ammonia
Many people mistakenly mix them thinking they’re making a stronger sanitizer, but don’t do it because the gas it will produce is harmful.
13. Yellow Teeth & Hygiene
Various factors like genes, diet, and environmental quality can turn your teeth yellowish over time. Consuming dark-colored foods and beverages, tobacco use, and aging can also contribute to the yellowing of teeth.
Regular dental check-ups and cleanings can help maintain the health and appearance of your teeth.
14. Propaganda & Bias
Diversify your news sources and be critical of the information you consume.
15. OCD and Cleanliness
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition characterized by unwanted, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors or mental acts (compulsions). While some people with OCD may have cleaning or organizing compulsions, others may have completely different symptoms.
16. Driving Distance
This is essential for your safety and the safety of others on the road. Maintaining a safe following distance gives you time to react to sudden stops or emergencies. The recommended following distance is at least 3 seconds behind the vehicle in front of you.
17. Spontaneous Combustion of Rags
This is because as the oil dries, it generates heat, and without proper ventilation, the heat can build up and ignite the rags. Store used rags in a well-ventilated area or a sealed, water-filled container.
18. Missing Persons Report
The sooner you file a report, the sooner the police can start looking for the missing person. Provide as much information as possible, including a recent photo, description of clothing, and any known locations the person may go to.
19. Geographical Differences
This is fundamental geographical knowledge that many people often confuse. A continent is a large landmass, a country is a nation with its own government, a province/state is a region within a country, and a city is a large town or urban area. Knowing these differences is essential for understanding geography and global politics.
20. Cleaning Blood Stains
To remove a blood stain, rinse the fabric in cold water, then make a paste of salt and cold water and apply it to the stain. Rub the fabric together to work in the paste, then rinse in cold water. Repeat if necessary, then wash as usual.
21. Handling Nosebleeds
Instead, pinch your nostrils together and breathe through your mouth. If the bleeding doesn’t stop after 10-15 minutes, seek medical attention.
22. Understanding Differences
Understand that people are different, and what is obvious to one might not be obvious to another. This is a crucial aspect of effective communication and empathy.
Recognizing and respecting others’ perspectives, experiences, and knowledge can lead to more meaningful interactions and relationships. Approach conversations with an open mind and a willingness to learn from others.
Understanding these basic yet significant aspects of daily life can greatly impact your safety, health, and overall well-being. Being informed is key. Knowledge is power, and being aware of these often-overlooked facts can help you make better decisions and lead a healthier, safer life.
