25 Questions To Ask a Guy You Like

The simplest approach to get to know someone is to ask him questions. It demonstrates that you care about him and want to learn more about him. However, coming up with questions to ask a guy you like can be difficult. What should you ask? What should you avoid asking? Should you make some effort to be funny?

Don’t worry if you don’t know what questions to ask a guy you like. We’ve compiled a list of 25 tried-and-true questions that guys will like answering. Some are frivolous, while others are serious, but they’ll all help you get to know your crush better — and he’ll get to know you better as well. They’ll also show him that you’re thoughtful. Win-win.

Pro tip: Don’t ask all of these questions at once. You don’t want to read all of them at once! It’s important to remember that this is a conversation, not an interrogation. You want to appear thoughtful and interested, but you don’t want to be the one asking the questions all the time.

You’ll have a smooth journey if you remember these the next time you need a conversation starter or want to keep the flow going.

Try these questions to ask a guy you like…

1. How would you describe yourself in five words?

2. How would you describe your perfect girl in five words?

3. What’s the one accomplishment you’re most proud of?

4. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

5. What were your childhood nicknames?

6 . What, in your opinion, is your best quality?

7. What never fails to make you laugh?

8. What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received?

9. Do you think your zodiac sign accurately describes you?

10. If you could choose one superpower, what would it be?

11. What’s your favorite fast food place?

12. Do you believe in ghosts?

13. What was your first cell phone?

14. If you ever got a tattoo (or if you already have one and get another one), what would you get?

15. If you could only watch one TV show for the rest of your life, what would it be?

16. Do you have any hidden talents?

17. What’s your favorite part about your job?

18. How do you like to spend your weekends?

19. What does your perfect Saturday night consist of?

20. Are you an early bird, or a night owl?

21. Who inspires you the most?

22. Do you have a favorite quote or mantra?

23. What do you think happens when you die?

24. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

25. What do you like most about me?

Consider these questions to ask a guy you like as lifelines for when you’re stuck for words. Each question will very certainly lead to totally new questions and topics that aren’t on this list. Remember, as crucial as asking questions is, listening to your crush’s responses is just as important. Have fun chatting!

