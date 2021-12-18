Start Your Day With Being OK

How do you find the place within you that’s “ok” no matter what? And how do you use that place as a resource to help you handle the things that aren’t ok? In today’s episode I’m going to give you a quick-and-easy way to start your day on the right foot – while at the same time getting a clear look at what just might need to change in your life…without being paralyzed by it. No bypasses here! Just a clear path forward that acknowledges your strengths – while you’re empowered to work on the things that are challenging.

Transcript:

Neil Sattin: Okay. Let’s get started. I’m going to give you a little gift for being here on episode 250. And the way the gift works is something like this, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how much easier life is when people are kind and friendly to each other. Perhaps you’ve noticed how much easier your life is when you’re moving through it and someone does something that’s super nice for you, an unsolicited kindness, or a random act of kindness, or when someone’s just super friendly to you or they ask you how your day is or they ask you if they can help you out in a way that you can tell is sincere. Well, unfortunately, I can’t wave a magic wand and transform everyone into your life, into a friendly person. But what I can tell you is this, that if you, yourself, work on being kind and friendly, in general, in your life, then that will have a ripple effect. And there are definitely other people around you who are also listening to Relationship Alive and who are also hopefully going to be putting extra effort into being kind and friendly and nice and gracious. And if all of us who are here together are doing that, it will certainly percolate out into the world around us.

Neil Sattin: Now, I’m not saying that you have to be nice to the assholes in your life, or that you have to put up with bullshit that’s going on. In fact, we are going to have an upcoming episode that’s exclusively about how to deal with the assholes in your life. So stay tuned for that. And it’s important when you’re being nice to have boundaries. You don’t necessarily want to be completely kind and open-hearted with everyone who crosses your path, unless they show you that they’re capable of receiving that in a way that is, if nothing else, appreciative or reciprocal, or maybe it’s even more than reciprocal, maybe they are super nice to you and generous and kind in return. I suppose that is what reciprocal means. But I mean, like, to the extreme where it gets amplified back at you. Now, that’s great.

Neil Sattin: If it doesn’t happen, and another person treats you unkindly, or they’re mean, or they’re a jerk or whatever, then that’s not on you. And in fact, that’s one of the advantages of just working on being nice in your life is that you can generally be pretty sure that the stuff that’s coming at you that’s less than kind, that that’s not about you at all. And I think it’s helpful in our lives to be able to discern whether we are contributing in some way to a less than desirable situation or if it’s just there’s something going on with this other person, whether it’s that they’re stressed or they had some trauma earlier in their life, or they don’t know how to receive kindness or whatever it is, all those things aren’t about you at all. So it’s helpful as you move through the world being friendly and kind in terms of your ability to know, “Oh, when someone else treats me unfairly or they clearly have a chip on their shoulder, that’s not about me at all.”

Neil Sattin: At the same time, when you experience that, definitely have a boundary up for yourself. Set a limit so that…

