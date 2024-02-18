Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 27 Winter Date Ideas for Couples on a Budget

27 Winter Date Ideas for Couples on a Budget

Planning memorable winter dates doesn't have to break the bank

by Leave a Comment

Planning memorable winter dates doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are 27 fantastic date ideas tailored for couples looking to create magical moments without stretching their budget.

27 Winter Date Ideas for Couples on a Budget

Backyard Bonfire: If it’s allowed in your area, gather around a backyard bonfire with blankets and hot drinks.

Baking Session: Bake cookies or try your hand at a new dessert recipe together.

Board Game Marathon: Spend an evening bonding over board games you already have or borrow from friends.

Bookstore Date: Visit a bookstore or library, grab a coffee, and browse books together.

Coffee Shop Date: Enjoy a low-cost coffee or tea date at a cozy café.

Cook Together: Plan a dinner date by cooking a new recipe together at home rather than dining out.

Create a Time Capsule: Put together a time capsule filled with mementos and memories to bury or keep.

DIY Crafts: Get creative with DIY projects like making holiday decorations or gifts for loved ones.

DIY Karaoke Night: Sing your hearts out with a karaoke night at home using free karaoke apps or YouTube.

DIY Spa Night: Pamper each other with homemade facemasks, foot soaks, and massages using items from your pantry.

DIY Wine Tasting: Purchase a few inexpensive bottles of wine or opt for wine samples to conduct your own tasting at home.

DIY Wine and Paint Night: Purchase inexpensive art supplies and follow online tutorials for a fun painting session at home.

Homemade Movie Night: Set up a cozy movie night at home with homemade popcorn and a selection of your favorite films.

Hot Chocolate Date: Create a hot chocolate bar at home with various toppings for a sweet and budget-friendly treat.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Indoor Picnic: Create an indoor picnic with homemade snacks and blankets for a cozy evening in.

Ice Skating: Find free or low-cost outdoor ice skating rinks in your area to enjoy a fun and budget-friendly activity.

Library Date: Visit your local library and pick out books for each other to read, then enjoy some quiet time reading together.

Nature Photography: Take a walk and capture the winter scenery with your smartphones or cameras.

Plan a Future Trip: Spend an evening researching and planning a budget-friendly future trip or getaway.

Plan a Photo Scavenger Hunt: Create a list of winter-themed items or scenes to capture on camera around your neighborhood or town.

Scenic Winter Hike: Explore local trails or parks blanketed in snow for a picturesque and free adventure.

Snowball Fight: Embrace the winter spirit with a playful and cost-free snowball fight in your backyard.

Stargazing: Grab a blanket, head outside, and admire the winter night sky together.

Thrift Store Challenge: Set a budget and go thrift store shopping, challenging each other to find the most unique or interesting items.

Sledding Adventure: Borrow or find a budget-friendly sled and hit the local hills for a thrilling winter activity.

Visit Local Markets: Explore winter farmers’ markets or craft fairs without spending a dime on admission.

Volunteer Together: Spend quality time together by volunteering at a local charity or shelter.

 

 

Previously Published on Modern Husbands

 

iStock image

About Brian Page

Brian Page has been married for over 20 years and has three children. He spent 15 years as a personal finance and economics educator. He was recognized as a National Educator of the Year by the Milken Foundation and Ohio Department of Education, was a CNN Money Hero, and was a former Working Group Member of the U.S. President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability. He is now the founder of Modern Husbands, where we share ideas to manage money and the home as a team. Subscribe to receive ideas every two weeks delivered to your inbox to manage money and the home as a team: https://www.modernhusbands.com/newsletter Subscribe to the Modern Husbands Podcast, a 2023 Finalist for Best Personal Finance Content: Couples or Families https://www.modernhusbands.com/podcasts

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x