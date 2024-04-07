28 Incredible Baby Abilities That Will Amaze You

Do you remember that first time you saw your baby’s eyes, first smile or those cute little fingers? You know that moment when you hold your newborn baby in your arms and think, ‘Wow, this tiny human is amazing’? Well, let me tell you, these cute little humans aren’t just cute—nope, they’re packed with surprises and abilities that’ll blow your socks off! You’ve created an awesome baby!

As Dads(or Moms) we witness our babies grow and learn every day. It’s like, Wow…every…single day…Wow…right before our eyes. I’m talking about super hearing that puts ours to shame, language skills that make them language pros before they even speak, and even their uncanny ability to spot dad’s face in a crowd. It’s mind-blowing, right?

So, I’ve put together 28 incredible abilities our babies have locked and loaded. From their cute-as-a-button smiles to their unbelievable knack for picking up on things we never thought possible, these kids are the real MVPs in our lives. Read on to check out these awesome abilities of our tiny legends!

Some Fascinating Facts

Super Hearing!

Babies have excellent hearing, picking up around 20,000 vibrations per minute compared to adults, who only hear 14,000. The fetus begins to recognize sound in the 24th week of pregnancy, and a week after birth, they can differentiate their mother’s voice from others. As…the…pin drops!

Language Skills!

Another awesome baby trait is that they are able to distinguish between their mother tongue and a foreign language, as a test was conducted in the USA where babies reacted more enthusiastically to a videotape recorded in French than one in their native language.

Nonetheless, this ability declines after the age of 6 months. What were your baby’s first words? Please read on to see how to boost your child’s language development.

Sign Language!

Babies who are exposed to sign language try to communicate with their hands, though it is shaky and slow at first. They “prattle with their hands” to try to express their opinions and communicate. Very interesting!

Incredible Observer

Babies can comprehend what is being said before they can speak, appearing to understand by observing the facial expressions of those around them.

They are some smart cookies!

Do they become smarter as they age? That is what we believe. Researchers have shown that some of our abilities, particularly the capacity for learning, are lost as we age. At age six months, this skill is most potent. Therefore, it is a myth that because they are young, they cannot or do not know.

I look like Daddy!

When they are born, they often look like their father, a joke that nature plays so that fathers can identify and look after their babies and mothers. Caveman stuff right there!

Baby Einstein!

Even if they cannot do addition, they have an inborn knack for it, as tests have proven. For example, Patrick gets an additional 19 candies after having 21 already. Mr. Jamil has 55 candies. Who has more sweets? Of course, the solution is obvious to everyone who can add. According to examinations, some babies who are unable to add can nonetheless indicate the correct response. They have excellent instincts!

I See You!

Babies can discern between two similar-looking monkey figures, even though for adults this is quite a challenge. Similarly, it is believed that babies can identify their father just by looking at him, something that nature has enabled them to do before the invention of genetic testing. Still, this ability is lost as they grow up.

Dancing to the Beat

Newborn babies may not be able to bust a move just yet, but research has shown that they are born with an innate sense of rhythm. Even at such a young age, babies can respond to the tempo and rhythm of music, finding it more engaging than speech. This early connection to music sets the stage for their future appreciation and enjoyment of this art form. “Drop the Awesome Baby Beats!”

Aquatic Instincts

Babies possess a natural diving reflex known as bradycardic response. When submerged in water, their heart rate slows down and they instinctively hold their breath. This reflex is similar to that of fish, allowing babies to adapt to their surroundings in water. They can even breathe and swallow simultaneously, a skill they learn in the womb but start to lose around the 6-month mark.

The Wonder of Bones

At birth, babies have an astounding 300 bones, 94 more than adults. These additional bones fuse together during development, resulting in the 206 bones adults have. This remarkable process allows for the flexibility and growth needed for a baby’s physical development.

Smiling at Parents

Human infants are the only species that smile at their parents. This heartwarming ability allows babies to connect with their caregivers and form strong emotional bonds. The sight of a baby’s smile can brighten even the gloomiest of days. Super Smiling Power!

Kneecap Mystery

Newborn babies are born without kneecaps, or patellas. Instead, they have cartilage structures that resemble kneecaps. These cartilages develop into hard bone around the age of three to five years. Until then, babies crawl on their arms instead of all fours, showcasing their incredible adaptability and motor skills.

Diaper Dilemma

During their first year of life, babies go through approximately 3360 nappies. That’s a lot of late-night trips to the baby aisle! Newborns tend to urinate every 20 minutes until their bladders start to develop. Thankfully, modern nappies are absorbent enough to handle these frequent changes. Any idea on the amount of wet wipes parents use in the first years of a child’s life? Read on…

The Spectrum of Color

While some experts suggest that newborns can only see black, white, and gray, others believe they can perceive different hues, albeit in a blurry manner. Surprisingly, the first color infants recognize is red, while blue and purple are the last colors to be discerned. This progression in color perception showcases the rapid development of their visual capabilities.

Growth at Lightning Speed

Babies experience rapid growth during their first year of life. They double their birth weight by around five months and triple it by their first birthday. This astounding pace of growth highlights the importance of proper nutrition and care during infancy.

Tears of Joy… and Sadness

While babies cry from the moment they are born, they don’t produce actual tears until approximately three weeks of age. However, new mothers may make up for this by shedding their own tears due to an overflow of emotions and hormonal changes. Crying is a vital means of communication for babies, allowing them to express their needs and emotions.

Do you know how many kilograms of tears we produce every year? Funny Facts…

Walnut-Sized Stomachs

Babies have tiny stomachs that can hold only a minimal amount of milk or formula. Their stomach capacity is roughly equivalent to the size of a walnut. This limited capacity explains their frequent need for feeding and their preference for small, regular meals.

The Mystery of Falling Hair

It’s common for babies to lose the hair they are born with, usually by the age of four months. However, this hair loss is temporary, and a new set of hair will grow in its place. This natural process is part of a baby’s physical development and is nothing to be concerned about.

So Much Sleep!

Newborn babies spend an astonishing amount of time sleeping. On average, they sleep for approximately 5400 hours in their first year. However, sleep patterns can vary greatly among babies, with some sleeping for shorter periods and others sleeping through the night. It’s important for parents to establish healthy sleep routines and prioritize their baby’s rest.

Developing Taste buds

At birth, babies’ tastebuds are primarily attuned to sweet and sour flavors. It’s not until around four months of age that they begin to recognize saltiness. This gradual development of tastebuds allows babies to explore a variety of flavors as they transition to solid foods.

Supersized Body Parts

Newborns often display proportions that are unique to their stage of development. Their own heads make up approximately one-fourth of their total body length, while their eyes are already 75 percent of their adult size. These proportions gradually balance out as babies continue to grow.

Making Eye Contact

Babies have a natural inclination to make eye contact with others. This ability allows them to form connections and engage in social interactions from a very young age. Eye contact is an essential aspect of human communication and helps babies develop their social skills.

More Awesome Baby Facts

Physical Activity

Even as newborns, babies engage in physical activity. They have a natural instinct to move their arms, legs, and heads in response to stimuli. This physical activity promotes their motor development and prepares them for future milestones, such as crawling and walking.

Watch out for those first steps…As soon as they start you’ll have an active toddler keeping you busy… It’s so much fun to see them grow so fast.

Facial Expressions

Babies are incredibly expressive, using their faces to communicate their needs and emotions. From smiles to frowns, their facial expressions convey a wide range of emotions, even before they can speak. This ability to express themselves non-verbally strengthens their bond with their caregivers and helps them navigate the world around them.

More Brain Cells!

During the first year of life, a baby’s brain undergoes rapid development. Scientific evidence has shown that babies’ brains contain approximately 100 billion neurons, forming vital connections and pathways. This period of intense brain development sets the stage for their future cognitive abilities.

Individualized Pace

Each baby develops at their own pace. While there are general milestones that babies tend to reach around certain ages, it’s important to remember that every child is different. Some may reach milestones earlier or later than others, and this individual variation should be celebrated rather than compared.

The Importance of Physical Contact

Physical contact, such as hugging, cuddling, and skin-to-skin contact, is crucial for a baby’s emotional and physical development. These interactions promote bonding, regulate body temperature, and provide comfort, a safe space, and security. An important thing to know is that physical contact also stimulates the release of oxytocin, a hormone that enhances feelings of love and attachment.

Also…From an early age, babies display an innate ability to judge character. Research has shown that even 6-month-old infants can differentiate between helpful and harmful individuals. This early moral discernment lays the foundation for their future social interactions and relationships.

Awesome Baby Talk = Fini

Babies are not just adorable, they are also very smart and curious. Not only that, but they can also communicate with their parents by copying the sounds they make and mimicking the motions they make.

No wonder they are irresistible!

So what makes these little ones so special? Apart from their adorable faces and amazing personalities, there are several things that make them stand out.

Babies are awesome for several reasons. For example, they are able to recognize their father’s face even though they have never seen him before, and can also distinguish between similar-looking objects. They also have a keen sense of touch, are sensitive to changes in light and temperature, and can feel pain.

Of course, there are many more fascinating things about these babies that you may not know about. Does your little bundle of joy with these traits? Surely you do! They are so special, and we hope you have enjoyed reading about them. Please have fun! They are only young once!

This is by far not medical advice. It’s simply some exciting developments and cool facts about your baby’s first years.

