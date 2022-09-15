Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 28 Relatable Thoughts You’ve Had While on Dating Apps

28 Relatable Thoughts You’ve Had While on Dating Apps

13. Get me out of here.

by Leave a Comment

 

As a single girl, I’m back in hell — I mean on dating apps — again. I’m no stranger to the endless swiping, first-message requests for sex, and a whole lot of ghosting.

And yet, Tinder, Bumble, HER, and Hinge are all still downloaded on my phone, perfect for moments of loneliness and boredom.

I wish I could embrace singlehood more — I’m working on it, I promise! — but as I’m sure you know, it’s hard. I see friends with their partners. I miss having a big spoon. I want to be “baby.”

To cope with all the mess that comes with, long story short, a lack of success on these apps, I decided to introduce some humor to the mix.

Tell me I’m not the only one who has these thoughts.

(Please.)

  1. OK, there are hotter guys on Bumble and Hinge than Tinder.
  2. …But more people respond to my messages on Tinder.
  3. Yikes, kinda falling in love with this guy….*unmatch*
  4. A hookup? With a man? Not in this post-Roe hellscape.
  5. Hmm, a polyamorous person…I could be down with that.
  6. WHY IS IT SO HARD TO MATCH WITH PEOPLE.
  7. Another couple where the girl is hotter than the guy!
  8. I really hope he swipes right on me, but I don’t know, he’s really hot. Like out of my league, for sure.
  9. Ah yes, another person to ghost me.
  10. I’m bored…I might just ghost them.
  11. Is this a cute, flirty message or a cringy message? *Sends anyway*
  12. WHY IS IT SO HARD TO MATCH WITH WOMEN.
  13. Get me out of here.
  14. Maybe I should change the age range. I could be into someone older, right?
  15. How long before I meet the love of my life on here?
  16. How did so many of my friends meet their future SPOUSES on these god-forsaken apps?
  17. Should I just delete them?
  18. It’s fine. (It’s not fine.)
  19. So you’re telling me the women I would hook up with aren’t interested, and the men I wouldn’t are all over me? Cool.
  20. Huh? I already used all my right swipes on Hinge!?
  21. Maybe I should just get the premium version.
  22. Never mind, it costs way too much.
  23. Ah yes, another guy who asks for a hookup within the first two messages.
  24. So I finally match with a woman, and she “just wants a friend”…get on Bumble BFF, girl! I’m trying to have sex.
  25. He’s cute, right? (He was not cute.)
  26. Oh thank god, I finally matched with someone…Wait, I don’t remember swiping right on them.
  27. Okay yeah, I’m deleting the apps.
  28. Screw it, I’m downloading them again. It’s fine.

 

If you’ve felt any of these ways, you’re definitely not alone. While some (lucky) people have found partners on dating apps, it’s completely normal to, well, not — and that doesn’t mean you aren’t attractive, likeable, or worthy of love.

So…Let’s all suffer together until we meet our person or people, because we will — right? Right!?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About The Sex & Secrets Column

Just a 20-something woman writing about her experiences with sexuality, sex, mental health, abuse, and anything else she keeps secret.

