28 Relatable Thoughts You’ve Had While on Dating Apps

As a single girl, I’m back in hell — I mean on dating apps — again. I’m no stranger to the endless swiping, first-message requests for sex, and a whole lot of ghosting.

And yet, Tinder, Bumble, HER, and Hinge are all still downloaded on my phone, perfect for moments of loneliness and boredom.

I wish I could embrace singlehood more — I’m working on it, I promise! — but as I’m sure you know, it’s hard. I see friends with their partners. I miss having a big spoon. I want to be “baby.”

To cope with all the mess that comes with, long story short, a lack of success on these apps, I decided to introduce some humor to the mix.

Tell me I’m not the only one who has these thoughts.

(Please.)

…

OK, there are hotter guys on Bumble and Hinge than Tinder. …But more people respond to my messages on Tinder. Yikes, kinda falling in love with this guy….*unmatch* A hookup? With a man? Not in this post-Roe hellscape. Hmm, a polyamorous person…I could be down with that. WHY IS IT SO HARD TO MATCH WITH PEOPLE. Another couple where the girl is hotter than the guy! I really hope he swipes right on me, but I don’t know, he’s really hot. Like out of my league, for sure. Ah yes, another person to ghost me. I’m bored…I might just ghost them. Is this a cute, flirty message or a cringy message? *Sends anyway* WHY IS IT SO HARD TO MATCH WITH WOMEN. Get me out of here. Maybe I should change the age range. I could be into someone older, right? How long before I meet the love of my life on here? How did so many of my friends meet their future SPOUSES on these god-forsaken apps? Should I just delete them? It’s fine. (It’s not fine.) So you’re telling me the women I would hook up with aren’t interested, and the men I wouldn’t are all over me? Cool. Huh? I already used all my right swipes on Hinge!? Maybe I should just get the premium version. Never mind, it costs way too much. Ah yes, another guy who asks for a hookup within the first two messages. So I finally match with a woman, and she “just wants a friend”…get on Bumble BFF, girl! I’m trying to have sex. He’s cute, right? (He was not cute.) Oh thank god, I finally matched with someone…Wait, I don’t remember swiping right on them. Okay yeah, I’m deleting the apps. Screw it, I’m downloading them again. It’s fine.

…

If you’ve felt any of these ways, you’re definitely not alone. While some (lucky) people have found partners on dating apps, it’s completely normal to, well, not — and that doesn’t mean you aren’t attractive, likeable, or worthy of love.

So…Let’s all suffer together until we meet our person or people, because we will — right? Right!?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***