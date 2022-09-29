3 Clear Signs Your Ex Won’t Come Back and Why You Should Move On

It’s hard to move on when you’re still in love with your ex.

It doesn’t matter how many great first dates you have because you still can’t get over your past relationship. It was great; you were happier — why does it have to end?!

If you’ve been so caught up with the thoughts of your ex lately, it’s important to remind yourself why the relationship didn’t work out in the first place.

If that’s not enough, here are some signs your ex won’t come back and why you should stop waiting.

…

Your ex no longer stays in touch or follows you on social media

Some people cut contact with their exes so they can move on faster. If your ex did this, he/she no longer wants to be in your life. And that’s OK.

Actually, that’s more than OK.

It takes a lot more time to move on when both people who’ve broken up decide to keep in contact like they used to.

On the other hand, it can be painful for those who are still in love with their ex. I always recommend people to stay away from their exes until they heal completely.

“If you have to force it, it’s not for you. Love should come with ease, freedom and space to expand.” — Alex Elle

You heard from a friend your ex is now on dating apps

If your ex “promised” to come back once they figure out things on their career (or any other bullshits reasons they gave you), yet you know they’re now on dating apps, then forget it — they don’t deserve a second chance.

Someone still in love with you won’t break up and go on a hunt looking for someone new.

Think about it. If they’re out there, emotionally ready to chat with strangers, you shouldn’t be here crying your eyes out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s just unfair. Please do yourself a favor by not thinking about them and restarting your life.

Trust me. Your future self will thank you later.

“He is very dreamy, but he is not the sun. You are.” — Christina Yang, Grey’s Anatomy

Your ex was the one who wanted to end the relationship

People like to romanticize the idea that the one who dumps the other person is highly likely will come back within months, especially when you’re the girl.

There are enough misleading articles insinuating why men always come back.

This idea is what makes most women stuck in the past.

They keep waiting and waiting for their ex to come back while he’s out there enjoying life while dating someone new.

If you got dumped, run and move on as fast as you can.

Look, they decided to walk away when you still wanted to make the relationship work. That fact is enough proof that they aren’t worth it.

Avoid wasting your time waiting around for them to come back. The reality tells you they no longer want you, and you should just take it as it is.

A bitter pill to swallow but trust me, it’s not the end of the world.

“What we wait around a lifetime for with one person, we can find in a moment with someone else.”– Stephanie Klein

…

You got no other option but to move on — here’s why

Before you start defending that your life was much better when you were with your ex, let me stop you there.

There are more good reasons for you to move on than desperately wanting your ex back.

The breakup happened. If your ex hasn’t made the effort to come back, then there’s nothing you could do.

You should move on. Life is too short to be spent thinking “what could’ve, would’ve, should’ve”. You can’t turn back the time and fix it.

You should move on because your ex has. There’s no point in thinking about someone who no longer has the space in their heart for you.

You should move on because your life isn’t truly over. Thinking you can only be happy again if you’re with your ex is also untrue.

Lastly, you should move on because there’s someone else out there who will treat you better.

However, you’ll only get to know it once you close the old chapter and open a new one.

“You know, a heart can be broken, but it keeps on beating, just the same.” ― Fannie Flagg, Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***