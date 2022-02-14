3 Confidence Secrets That Make You More Attractive [Video]

.

Confidence is one of the backbones of attraction. Our ability to value ourselves, our worth, and our power directly impacts how others value us in return.

If you want to build your confidence, break through your own inner blocks, and start being the person you want to be, come and join my Virtual Retreat in March! Go to MHVirtualRetreat.com and make 2022 your BIGGEST year of achievement, transform your relationships, and skyrocket your self-esteem in 3 amazing days!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 my confidence has to be derived from

00:03 something deeper i’m here on this earth

00:06 once

00:07 and this is what i have right so

00:10 let me go and make the most of that and

00:12 if you’re kinder to yourself you start

00:14 to like yourself more and when you start

00:15 to like yourself more you’re onto

00:17 something

00:21 i want to talk about where real

00:23 confidence comes from and why it’s so

00:27 important in creating a happy life most

00:30 people in life

00:32 don’t start very confident and then they

00:35 work through their early years trying to

00:38 acquire things and make something of

00:40 themselves and achieve things so that

00:42 they can feel confident they go for

00:45 a job that makes them feel accomplished

00:47 they try and get a partner who looks a

00:50 certain way or makes them feel a certain

00:53 way someone that they can you know go

00:55 out with and say look who i’m with look

00:57 what i have in the way of a relationship

01:00 and of course someone just to feed their

01:01 confidence

01:03 they try to buy stuff

01:06 in order to feel confident so that they

01:08 can say look at my house look at my car

01:10 they acquire contacts

01:13 friendships

01:15 make themselves part of certain clubs

01:18 in life live in a certain destination so

01:22 these things

01:24 are there to feed

01:26 confidence

01:29 the problem is all of this stuff makes

01:32 people inherently vulnerable what i

01:34 think is really interesting about life

01:36 is how many people that we think are

01:37 really confident just have

01:40 all of these things working for them

01:42 right now but if one of these things

01:44 went down especially one of the

01:46 important ones all of a sudden their

01:48 whole ego would crumble because it’s

01:51 based on these external factors what we

01:53 want is to graduate our confidence to to

01:57 hopefully mature enough to a point where

01:58 we realize

02:00 my confidence has to be derived from

02:03 something deeper this isn’t you know

02:06 part one

02:09 and this is part two

02:11 we actually have to flip that so this

02:14 is part one

02:16 and this then becomes part two

02:19 and that is what everyone has wrong

02:22 they believe that their life mission is

02:25 to acquire enough stuff enough

02:28 importance through their relationships

02:29 enough importance through their calling

02:31 or their job that they can feel

02:34 confident about themselves this is

02:36 completely upside down

02:38 this

02:39 is where we start and the reason that’s

02:42 so important

02:44 not

02:45 it’s important on two levels

02:47 one it makes us

02:48 safe our whole identity our whole

02:51 confidence and self-worth isn’t

02:54 vulnerable to these things changing all

02:56 the time because we start from that

02:58 place

02:59 so what that allows us to do is be

03:02 happier in these things because we can

03:05 enjoy them for what they are instead of

03:07 constantly being afraid that they’re

03:08 going to go away and therefore living

03:10 from a place of anxiety so emotional

03:13 stability and happiness is

03:15 one big result we get from building that

03:18 relationship within ourselves first

03:20 the second big benefit is a very

03:22 practical one which is

03:25 these things it’s not that they’re not

03:26 important it’s not that having a great

03:28 relationship isn’t important or having a

03:30 great work life you know in creating

03:32 purpose in your life isn’t important

03:34 it’s not that

03:35 having things can’t be fun for its own

03:38 sake or any of these things friendships

03:40 belonging to certain communities all of

03:43 these things can be important but

03:47 i believe

03:49 we need to start with core confidence

03:51 start with a really strong relationship

03:53 with ourselves where we feel enough

03:55 so that we can truly go and make an

03:57 impact in these areas

03:59 because as long as we’re living as long

04:02 as our confidence is living off of these

04:04 areas we actually go to these areas with

04:06 an anxious energy that stops us from

04:08 taking risk stops us from let’s say in a

04:11 relationship setting standards with the

04:12 person we love stops us from having

04:15 difficult conversations with people that

04:17 would actually improve those

04:19 relationships but in the short term risk

04:22 creating friction we would you know if

04:24 you take the example of me making a

04:25 video if i’m worried about what everyone

04:27 thinks then i make a video that pandas

04:30 to what people want me to say instead of

04:32 making a video that’s for impact and the

04:35 result the difference in the result is

04:37 huge one is playing it safe

04:40 and is very much reliant on whether i’m

04:43 liked by the end of it and the other one

04:45 is just based on is this gonna make an

04:47 impact if i already love myself

04:49 if i have a great internal confidence

04:51 right now that says i’m enough on my own

04:53 i have intrinsic value i know who i am i

04:56 know why i love myself i know what my

04:57 relationship with myself is then i come

05:00 to a video to provide value then i say

05:01 this isn’t about me this is i’m not

05:04 coming to get something out of this i’m

05:05 coming to bring my self-love to this i’m

05:07 coming to bring my stability to this and

05:09 to make a case for whatever it is i want

05:12 to say i’m here to make an impact so

05:14 when we have core confidence we can go

05:16 to all these areas to make a true impact

05:18 instead of going to them to try to get

05:20 something you can go to your

05:21 relationship to make an impact in your

05:23 relationship i act out of love instead

05:26 of acting out fear if you want to be

05:28 truly happy in your life by

05:31 enjoying the things that you’re creating

05:33 in your life enjoying the things you

05:35 have instead of

05:37 living with the anxious vulnerability of

05:40 if they go away i’m nobody i’m nothing i

05:42 have no value and if you want to make a

05:46 genuine impact in your life in the world

05:49 in your relationships in your career

05:53 then we have to start with core

05:55 confidence and then bring that core

05:57 confidence to all of these areas of our

05:59 lives if you want to see by the way i

06:01 wanted to show you something this week

06:03 as a kind of

06:04 direct representation

06:08 of what it looks like when someone goes

06:10 from

06:11 a place of fear

06:12 to a place of confidently making an

06:15 impact

06:17 i have a video for you a training that

06:20 is taken from my at-home retreat program

06:23 many of you know twice a year i do a

06:25 live retreat but a couple of years ago i

06:27 turned that into an at-home version for

06:29 people at home

06:31 i’ve taken a piece of that training

06:33 where i bring a woman onto the stage and

06:36 take her from part one

06:39 here to making this part one so that she

06:42 could go and make a genuine impact check

06:45 it out it’s at this link click the link

06:48 now and you can be watching that free

06:49 training right now i think this is

06:51 important to everybody because this

06:52 isn’t a video for you know the

06:54 downtrodden who have no confidence

06:57 whatsoever this is a video to anyone

07:00 whose confidence right now is inherently

07:03 based on something that is leaving them

07:05 highly vulnerable to life changes

07:09 and

07:10 is minimizing their impact in life

07:13 because that’s where they’re living

07:14 emotionally

07:20 i like the idea that we write down on a

07:22 piece of paper our new year’s

07:23 resolutions you know i want to do i’m

07:25 going to be confident this year

07:27 and then all of a sudden there’s that

07:30 little voice in our head that says you

07:32 do

07:33 realize we still

07:35 hate ourselves don’t you

07:37 and you go

07:39 but why are you still here

07:41 it’s 2021.

07:44 why are you still here because it’s

07:46 still there that’s what life does it’s

07:48 just

07:49 our problems continue and it’s up to us

07:52 to deal with them since life is all just

07:55 a continuum at any point we can decide

07:58 to disrupt the patterns that we live by

08:02 on that continuum and now the beginning

08:04 of a new year is as good a time as any

08:07 to do that because we want to start

08:09 living the life we want today we want to

08:12 be happier or more confident or more at

08:15 peace or more at ease with ourselves or

08:17 more clear about our direction and

08:20 intentional

08:21 today not next year because we want the

08:24 benefits today that’s the reason to do

08:26 it right now is not because it’s the

08:29 beginning of january but because

08:31 we want the benefits of change now i

08:35 have a clip

08:36 that was taken from a video that stephen

08:40 my brother stephen hussey and i did

08:42 together that was all about how to be

08:44 the most confident version of yourself

08:46 and i think it’s a wonderful time for us

08:47 to release this clip i know you’re going

08:49 to love this

08:51 check it out and i’ll see you back here

08:53 at the end of the video hey matt i have

08:55 a question for the podcast i would be

08:57 really interested in the insecurities

09:00 that you have to struggle with because

09:01 you are one of the most confident people

09:03 here on social media and a great role

09:05 model and that’s why i’m always

09:07 wondering if there was anything you have

09:09 to struggle with

09:11 do you i don’t know if i’m one of the

09:13 most confident people on social media

09:17 luckily she said it so i would never oh

09:20 you would never catch me saying that

09:21 about myself i um people do describe you

09:25 as you know to me as like matt’s so

09:28 confident in himself and

09:30 you know

09:31 they they feel like you’re

09:35 you got it made right i

09:37 m what insecurities

09:39 why i think i have all the same

09:41 insecurities as

09:43 as other people i think it’s always the

09:46 extent to which your insecurities

09:48 dominate you yeah because what is that

09:50 then if you’ve got all the insecurities

09:52 other people have is it is it just

09:54 perception that you’re perceived as more

09:56 confident because i i think there is a

09:58 level of confidence in you that many

10:00 other people don’t

10:01 possess

10:03 but as your brother

10:04 i know there are things

10:06 you know like all of us there are things

10:08 you think oh i’d like that to be a bit

10:10 different about myself oh i don’t feel

10:12 great in my body today or this so what

10:14 do you think that is do you think you

10:16 just are good at

10:17 overcoming those or or

10:20 you know not letting those define you

10:22 how you’re going to come across

10:24 i think

10:25 it’s a combination of things it’s

10:29 you

10:30 firstly

10:31 you do what you can where you can right

10:33 so you work on your body to the extent

10:35 that you can

10:37 your looks you work on them to the

10:39 extent that you can

10:41 you

10:42 there are certain things that you you do

10:44 what you can with what you have it’s not

10:46 being confident isn’t about accepting

10:48 the worst version of yourself

10:51 you figure out what power you have over

10:53 certain things we can all

10:55 groom

10:56 shape ourselves

10:58 look after ourselves in order to look

11:00 better and feel better if we’re talking

11:01 about physical for example which is a

11:03 major level of area of insecurity for a

11:05 lot of people

11:07 and then past that point i think

11:09 confidence can be

11:11 a combination of self-acceptance and

11:15 fatalism

11:17 self-acceptance in that you grow to love

11:21 you know you sort of la you know we talk

11:22 about this on the retreat

11:24 you

11:25 love yourself because you’re all you

11:27 have

11:29 and because

11:30 you’re someone that you’re responsible

11:32 for

11:33 right people don’t love their kids

11:35 because they’re the best

11:37 they love their kids because they’re

11:39 responsible for their kids

11:40 and because they want the best for them

11:43 um

11:44 so that’s the self-acceptance part the

11:46 fatalistic part is the part where you go

11:49 it no matter how much i worry about

11:51 this thing

11:52 it isn’t gonna get better like it’s not

11:56 it’s not me worrying that i don’t look

11:58 as hot as that person isn’t gonna make

12:00 me hotter

12:03 so

12:04 this is what i’m i’m here on this earth

12:06 once

12:07 and this is what i have right so

12:11 let me go and make the most of that

12:13 and stop worrying that i can’t that i’m

12:15 not as whatever as this person because

12:18 i’m not

12:19 i’m just not like it’s

12:22 there’s certain things i’m never gonna

12:23 be

12:24 and i think that when you get

12:26 comfortable with that

12:28 and when you get fatalistic about it

12:30 then you just go well then i’ll do the

12:32 best i can with that

12:34 right and that guy is not better than me

12:36 because he was born better looking or

12:38 taller

12:40 or whatever like it doesn’t

12:41 that

12:42 that’s

12:43 like that’s the lottery he won yeah

12:47 right we won certain lottery tickets too

12:49 like but it doesn’t it doesn’t make

12:52 someone better than me that they had

12:54 different resources

12:56 that they were gifted different things

12:58 at the outset that doesn’t make anyone

13:00 better than me yeah just means that’s

13:02 what they got

13:04 so

13:04 this is what i’ve got

13:06 what my my whole game in life is what

13:09 can i do with that

13:11 and what can i do with that this is what

13:12 i got yeah what can i do with it

13:15 like that to me is what makes your life

13:17 a work of art

13:19 it’s like how can i play the game with

13:21 these cards like what kind of game could

13:23 i play with these yes

13:24 like i i this yeah what art could i make

13:28 out of the i’ve been given a it’s like

13:30 you know like in uh what what are the

13:32 shows like masterchef or whatever where

13:34 they just get given like a handful of

13:35 random ingredients right right yeah yeah

13:38 like a bit of carrot here’s some

13:40 cinnamon

13:41 there’s some creme fraiche here’s a bit

13:43 of salmon and they’re just like go for

13:45 it they don’t they don’t sit there for

13:47 the next

13:48 hour that they have crying over the

13:51 ingredients

13:52 i bloody wish i had some creme fraiche

13:54 right now no they go i’ve got an hour

13:56 i’ve got one hour to make the most of

13:59 these ingredients and how good of a chef

14:01 i am has zero to do with these

14:03 ingredients

14:05 it has everything to do with how i use

14:07 the i’m not going to be graded on

14:10 how good of a draw i did in the

14:12 beginning on my ingredients that’s not

14:14 what masterchef is about is it even

14:15 masterchef the show that i’m talking

14:17 about it’s one of them it’s one of the

14:18 shows where they get given it’s one of

14:20 the thousand cooking shows

14:21 i’m not gonna get graded on

14:25 like i drew the ingredient they don’t

14:27 all draw ingredients and then the show

14:29 ends there and they go well jonathan won

14:33 cause he drew a bit of steak and some

14:35 garlic butter and some asparagus and

14:38 jonathan got the ribeye and no one’s

14:40 gonna top that

14:41 come on call it call it jonathan’s

14:43 drawing the rib eye

14:45 they don’t that’s not the show that

14:47 wouldn’t be a show right right it’s not

14:49 roulette it’s the show is they all get

14:53 given ingredients

14:54 let’s now see how great of a chef they

14:57 are

14:58 that’s life wow

15:01 we all got ingredients we’re not going

15:03 to be great like

15:04 anyone worth talking to isn’t going to

15:06 grade you on your ingredients

15:09 they’re going to grade you on

15:11 what did you do with those ingredients

15:13 that’s how that’s now you’re a chef

15:15 be a chef don’t be someone who’s trying

15:17 to draw a good hand

15:18 and even for me even if no one thinks

15:20 you even if no one ever realizes what

15:22 you did with those ingredients you do

15:26 and that’s worth noting too go back and

15:29 look at what you did with your like look

15:30 at if you want confidence look at what

15:32 you already did with a bunch of your

15:34 ingredients

15:36 like what did you already do where have

15:37 you already been a chef yeah in your

15:40 life and that you’re not giving yourself

15:41 enough credit for because if you look at

15:43 that

15:44 you’ll see you you forget those really

15:46 quickly right we forget really quickly

15:49 the amazing recipes we have put together

15:52 yep because we just move on from that

15:54 and go yeah but i’m i i didn’t i haven’t

15:56 achieved this yeah because you’re always

15:58 looking at the meal that you haven’t

15:59 cooked but look at the ones you already

16:01 cooked

16:02 that’s amazing

16:04 if i if i want to get ridiculously

16:06 confident right now all i need to do is

16:08 look at the meals i already cooked

16:10 and and then i’m gonna go my god and i

16:14 cooked those meals with who i was five

16:17 years ago

16:18 or ten years ago i was a much worse chef

16:21 then

16:22 than i am today and look what i already

16:25 cooked

16:26 so imagine what meal i can cook today

16:28 with what i have

16:29 whatever ingredients you find yourself

16:32 starting with this year don’t judge the

16:34 ingredients

16:35 the ingredients aren’t your art the way

16:38 you use them is

16:40 and by the way if you want to use your

16:42 ingredients to full effect to see what’s

16:44 possible for you and i really believe

16:46 that

16:47 our minds today cannot even conceive of

16:49 what’s possible

16:51 what our ingredients could become a year

16:53 from now five years from now 10 years

16:55 from now when i look back on my life no

16:57 matter how big i dreamed i know there

16:59 were things that i’ve been able to do

17:01 and create and make happen that were

17:04 beyond anything i could have conceived

17:06 of then

17:12 this video is for you if you feel like

17:14 no matter what you’ve done to improve

17:17 your confidence be it in your external

17:19 appearance or what you’ve achieved in

17:21 your life how many new relationships

17:23 you’ve gotten with friends or family or

17:25 partners your internal deep level

17:28 confidence has never really improved in

17:31 the way that you wanted it to the same

17:33 insecurities that have always haunted

17:35 you are still there

17:37 i’m going to take you right now to a

17:39 live clip from a seminar i did recently

17:42 in melbourne australia where there was a

17:44 woman in the room who had exactly this

17:46 issue in my answer i give her a model

17:50 for confidence that is going to help you

17:52 too and watch to the end of this clip

17:54 because afterwards i’m going to join you

17:56 back here on this sofa with a free gift

17:59 that is going to show you how to take

18:00 that model and begin implementing it

18:03 today i remember that you say something

18:05 on your video you said if you’re living

18:07 extraordinary life

18:09 having someone great just a byproduct so

18:12 for me in my life i always focus how to

18:14 be the best version of myself and i find

18:16 like that something always stopped me

18:18 from getting the best version of myself

18:21 it’s not confident enough yes so how to

18:24 be really just confident

18:26 not just fake it but really really from

18:28 the bottom of our hearts just be

18:30 confident i think that’s a great

18:32 question the whole you know how do i

18:34 how do i

18:36 learn how to be confident at the deepest

18:38 level i always teach

18:41 there’s three levels of confidence

18:44 there’s the surface level

18:46 the surface level is how other people

18:47 perceive you

18:49 it’s all the things you do on the

18:50 surface the lifestyle level is what you

18:53 do in your life that gives you

18:55 confidence

18:56 skills hobbies work

18:59 family friends all the things you derive

19:01 confidence from

19:03 the deepest layer is the core

19:06 and the core is the layer that if you

19:08 get that figured out makes you

19:11 the next best thing to invincible

19:13 emotionally

19:14 now it doesn’t stop you going through

19:15 pain but what it does do is it means you

19:18 can lose things

19:20 and you know at the bedrock of your

19:22 confidence you’ll still be okay

19:25 that getting to that place that you’re

19:27 talking about is an emotional process

19:30 not a logical one

19:32 okay

19:33 and this isn’t me selling you this is

19:35 just me giving it to you how it is the

19:37 reason i do that on my retreat is

19:39 because it’s an emotional process and it

19:41 takes me five days to get people there

19:44 it’s not something that in two hours in

19:45 a room like this i can do for people

19:48 because ever i studied this for years

19:50 because i was fascinated by the answer

19:51 to that question what makes someone

19:54 truly confident on almost an

19:56 unconditional level so that your

19:57 confidence wasn’t tied to whether this

19:59 person said yes or no to you right it

20:01 came from within true internal

20:03 validation

20:05 i studied that for years

20:07 and what i learned about that i put on

20:09 that program but i take people on an

20:11 emotional journey to get there because

20:13 there’s some things that logic doesn’t

20:14 solve

20:15 if logic solved everything then

20:17 you know telling someone on the front of

20:19 a cigarette packet that you’re gonna die

20:22 would stop people smoking

20:25 but it doesn’t logic isn’t enough you

20:27 have to control people’s emotion but

20:29 emotion is a more subtle process to

20:31 transform yourself emotionally so

20:32 logically you might know you’re enough

20:34 and everyone might tell you you’re

20:36 enough

20:37 but for whatever reason no matter what

20:39 happens in your life no matter how much

20:40 you achieve no matter how many facials

20:43 you get to make your skin look great no

20:44 matter how much you go to the gym to

20:46 lose weight no matter what you do it

20:48 still doesn’t solve that problem of your

20:50 own self-worth

20:51 that’s what i do for people on the

20:53 retreat um and it just takes longer but

20:56 thank you i just asked one

20:59 so before i might see you on florida

21:02 wait you’re coming

21:04 i think so oh great

21:07 all right

21:08 why did you put me through all of that

21:13 but let’s start from tonight what is

21:15 that’s something i can do like from

21:17 tonight every single day maybe between

21:18 now and the retreat the one tip i can

21:20 give you between now and the retreat in

21:22 october is start being more kind to

21:24 yourself

21:25 in all the little ways that you can be

21:27 start being more kind to yourself like

21:30 um uh neelam is it neelam

21:32 neelam you know

21:34 it’s hard enough to miss this guy

21:37 or to feel like it sucks that you’ve

21:40 been back there over and over again

21:42 without beating yourself up for feeling

21:44 that

21:45 and that’s what we do we do twice

21:47 we beat ourselves twice

21:49 once with the feeling and once for

21:50 feeling the feeling right because you’re

21:52 going why do i miss him still why am i

21:54 feeling this

21:55 be being kinder to yourself is allowing

21:57 yourself to feel that and experience

21:58 that and not demonize yourself for it

22:01 recognize that hey it’s actually a gift

22:03 that you’re the type of loving person

22:04 that can feel on that level and so many

22:07 people i know because i meet them all

22:09 the time have numbed themselves to

22:11 feeling what you’re feeling right now

22:13 right they’ve made themselves numb so

22:14 they can’t even feel pain like that give

22:16 yourself props for being courageous

22:19 courageous enough to actually feel pain

22:22 and care about someone that much and

22:24 feel that connected to someone and not

22:25 shut yourself off to love and recognize

22:28 that now it’s about steering that energy

22:29 in a more productive direction but don’t

22:31 beat yourself up for feeling those

22:33 feelings because if you didn’t miss him

22:34 if you didn’t feel connected to him if

22:36 you didn’t feel all of that you you also

22:38 wouldn’t be capable of loving the next

22:40 person that’s going to come along who’s

22:41 going to be better

22:42 right so it’s about being kind

22:44 [Music]

22:45 be kind to yourself along the way

22:48 especially when things are going wrong

22:50 and if you’re kinder to yourself you

22:51 start to like yourself more and when you

22:53 start to like yourself more you’re on to

22:55 something

22:56 all right thank you i really want you to

22:58 watch this next video i think it’s going

23:00 to make a big difference in your life

23:02 click the link here and then

23:04 we’re looking every day for reassurance

23:06 did you mean what you said yesterday are

23:08 you are you really going to stay with me

23:10 are you really never going to cheat on

23:11 me

23:12 we can never get enough reassurance and

23:14 reassurance always needs to be topped up

—

