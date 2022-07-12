3 Dangerous Myths That Can Ruin Your Relationships

Relationships are never easy, and they can take a lot of work. However, there are some myths that can ruin your relationship if you believe them.

We all have our own views of relationships and what they should be like. There are many myths and misconceptions that can ruin them if we believe them. Some of these myths are that love should be easy, that you should be able to find “the one” just by walking into a room, or that the perfect person is out there waiting for you.

No matter how much work you put into your relationship , there are always going to be bumps, hurdles, and challenges you need to overcome. Love should be easy, but love is not an easy emotion.

It is often said that love makes the world go round, but that is not true at all. Love can make us do crazy things and take risks with our emotions, but it is a strenuous process.

I will tell you some of the most common myths that people believe in and what you should do to avoid them.

Myth 1: You can’t have a healthy relationship if you’re not happy

The first myth is that you can’t have a healthy relationship if you’re not happy. This is because the person who says this assumes that being happy means being in a good mood all the time, and always smiling.

Being happy means feeling good about your life and your relationships. You can feel happy even when things are going wrong, and in fact, it’s these difficult times that often make you stronger.

This myth sets up people for failure from the start because they believe they need to be happy all the time to have a healthy relationship.

It also promotes unhealthy behavior by assuming that people should be able to control their emotions at all times.

Unsafe people often don’t realize that they need to get help with their emotions or face potential consequences.

Relationships can be unhealthy for many reasons, but one of the most common reasons is because they are not fulfilling each partner’s needs.For example, if one partner wants to have children and the other does not, this will cause conflict and unhappiness in the relationship.

In order to have a healthy relationship, both partners should be happy with their lives outside of their relationships as well as inside them.

Truth

Happiness doesn’t mean that everything has to be perfect. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

If you are constantly unhappy about something, then you won’t be able to enjoy your partner. You’ll always be looking at them through the lens of what they aren’t doing right instead of appreciating what they do well.

Myth 2: You should never tell someone how you feel

It is a common misconception that you should always tell people how you feel. As we grow up, we are often told to share our feelings with others. But in reality, this is not always the best course of action.

There are many reasons why people might not want to hear about your feelings. They might be feeling uncomfortable or they might not have time to listen to you at that moment.

It is important to understand that it is not your job to make others feel better about themselves — it’s just your job to feel good about yourself and share that feeling with others when the time comes.

There is no such thing as a “wrong” way to express your feelings.

If you want to tell someone that you love them, it doesn’t matter if it’s in person or via text message.

Expressing your feelings is always the best way to go. A lot of people think that it’s weird if you tell someone that you love them after a first date. The truth is, no matter how long you’ve been dating somebody, it’s always appropriate to say how you feel about them.

If the person doesn’t know how to react to your words, then they don’t deserve to be with you . If it makes you uncomfortable, then maybe the person doesn’t deserve to be with you either.

Truth

Sometimes it’s okay to share your feelings. This isn’t just true in relationships. It applies to any situation where two people need to work together towards a common goal.

By sharing your thoughts and concerns, you allow your partner to understand you better. They may even come up with a solution that works best for both of you.

Myth 3: You shouldn’t let anyone get close enough to hurt you

It’s understandable that you don’t want to be hurt anymore, but it’s unhealthy to never let anyone get close enough. It’s time to start opening up and letting people in.

In a perfect world, we’d be able to choose who gets close to us and who doesn’t. But the reality is that people will get close whether you want them to or not.

People believe that if they allow someone to get close enough, then they will inevitably get hurt in some way.

But what does this really mean? It means that you should not allow people in your life who have the potential to hurt you.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t be friends with someone or even date them, but it does mean that you should never put yourself in a position where they can cause any sort of pain.

It is not possible to avoid pain and hurt in life. When we try to do that, we end up getting hurt more.

What we can do is to avoid being vulnerable by building a wall around us. Building a wall around us does not help us from getting hurt. It just prevents us from having any healthy relationships with people.

The idea of the myth is that if you let someone get close enough, they will inevitably hurt you and that it’s best to keep people at arm’s length so they can never get too close.

This myth has been perpetuated by our society for centuries, but it’s time for this misconception to be debunked because it is not true at all.

Truth

Everyone needs love. Even though we don’t realize it, everyone wants to know that they matter to somebody. When you deny yourself this basic human need, you’re denying yourself from experiencing real happiness.

Final thoughts

I hope that this article has helped you to dispel some of the myths about relationships and you learned more about yourself and how to improve your relationships with others.

We have looked at some of the myths about relationships that can either ruin your relationship or make it stronger.

If you want to make your relationships happy, it’s time to forget zbout myphs that cab ruin your life. Start to think in a new way.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock