3 Jewels of Wisdom

Grand Pa was one of the wisest men I’ve known. He walked the earth for 80 plus years and lived what most would call, a full life. He didn’t speak much but when he did, if you were fortunate enough to be present, your ears would capture a wealth of wisdom to serve you a life-time.

He told me things like which jobs robots were going to replace in the factories, about 25 years before it actually happened. He also taught me that nothing under the sun was new and that everything moves in cycles from generation to generation, just different names, forms or fashions.

One hot summer while sitting on the front porch with Grand Pa, he suddenly began to speak. He said, “son, I have three things to give you. If you use these three things throughout your life, they will take you further than you could ever go without them”. I was only about 8 or 9 years old, but I remember like it was yesterday.

Grand Pa looked at me with a long pause and then he spoke these words; “Good Morning”, “Thank you” and “Please”.

How to Use Them

He said to always greet those you see when you start your day at home, at school or at work, with a ‘Good Morning’! Next, he explained that whenever someone gives something to you, always show your immediate gratitude with a humble, heartfelt, ‘Thank you’! Last, Grand Pa explained that whatever you ask of anyone, always include a sincere, ‘Please’ in your request.

From that day and over the last 40 years, I’ve continued to use these three jewels and Grand Pa’s wisdom proved to be more valuable than I could have imagined. These three precious jewels of wisdom opened more doors of opportunity and helped establish more meaningful relationships than I can remember.

The Power of the Jewels

These eternal jewels of wisdom are so powerful because they convey three of the things required for success in this world; respect, appreciation and humility (Good Morning, Thank you, Please).

Just take a moment and go back in your mind and honestly think about how you feel when someone says those words to you. See that? Now, that’s the affect it has on others when you use these three jewels in addressing them.

It doesn’t matter that some people won’t reply with a “Good Morning” to you. It’s Okay that some will not say “thank you” when you give them something nor “you’re welcome” when you say, “Thank You”. It’s totally fine because these three jewels will continue to shine in you the more you use them and the very light of your presence will be welcomed by many.

Please continue to pass these three jewels on to those who may not know of their power, that they too may be blessed with its eternal wealth.

