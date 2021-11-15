4 Disgusting Things Women Secretly Hate in Men

Some things women will disclose, but the following are traits women hate and might keep silent about. These will slowly eat away the love in any relationship. And even though most women won’t open about their disgust, they will use other excuses to show discontent to men who present these characters.

…

1. When Men Lie About Their Feelings

Most men don’t dare to break up with a woman they don’t really love. That’s how relationships stretch for ten years without concretizing into marriage. Men with such a trait will say things like, “it’s just a paper; we are in love this way.”

These subtle lies don’t go unnoticed.

Men naturally commit to things they are wholeheartedly invested in. Women know that when men are truly passionate about something, they are willing to go all in. Look at sports fans going the extra mile for their favorite team. Women want that in a relationship.

When they don’t see it, they might settle for many other reasons, but never for love. There is nothing sexier than a man honest about their true intentions, whether it is no strings or deep commitment.

…

2. Not Keeping Their Word

Some men love to brag. Some men let their work speak for themselves. Ask any lady; they would prefer the latter.

Delivering on a promise is deeply rooted in our DNA, we are attracted to people who inspire trust.

If a man overpromises and fails to deliver, it provokes a nasty doubt atmosphere in the relationship. The small things like not showing up on time on a date will trigger a woman’s instinct.

If a man has figured themselves out, they will give promises they can keep. They don’t see any reason to over-promise because they are at peace with what they can and can’t do. They will show up, and that is sexy.

A woman will become suspicious overnight because of promises their man constantly fails to keep.

In most cases, she won’t explicitly communicate the root of this. But if the man starts matching their words with their actions, trust returns.

…

3. Not Being Loyal

All women know that cheating is never an accident but a process. Unless a man pays for sex, they have to work for it. Cheating is a thought-through act.

Cheating will break any strong bonds. Women hate it the most because it combines the two characters we discussed above. Open relationships, casual one-night stands, friends with benefits — these types of agreements rarely deal with cheating.

But when a man agrees to commit to a single relationship and then violates it, he loses his woman’s trust and love because he lied about his true feelings and didn’t keep his word.

…

4. When Men Can’t Give Their Women Space

All men want to be active and occupied. Most men who are bored and have nothing important to do will obsess over their women. The inverse is true.

Women are attracted to men who got something going in their life. That’s why they want to pin down a man who got a lifestyle. Men tend to be controlling if they don’t have any control of something in their private life.

This will sabotage any chances of a woman falling in love with such a man. Again, they might be together for numerous reasons other than love. But even without giving your partner some space, any terms of relationship are likely to collapse.

…

Conclusion

The above traits make women fall out of love. You can’t blame because someone who inspires trust and stability is always a better choice. Men confuse what women want and sometimes complicate the game.

Women universally want someone who keeps their promises; it shows maturity and a sense of understanding of oneself. They also want the truth about intentions and not be told what men think they want to hear. And last but not least, they want a man with something going on in their life, other than obsessing about their location.

