“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” ~ Maya Angelou.

I love the meaning of “I see you” when I saw the movie Avatar many years ago. The definition of “I see you” means “I see your soul, I understand you.”

When soulmates meet each other for the first time, they already see each other soulfully with a familiar connection.

Soulmates are someone you connect with soulfully, emotionally, mentally, intellectually, and physically. It’s like there is an explosion of love once you collide with each other.

It’s the feeling of knowing each other as if you’ve met before in the past life. You can’t explain the feeling because it’s overwhelming and you’re familiar with your significant other in a way you never felt before.

Soulmates are different yet similar to each other and they are very compatible once they have things in common that make them closer to each other.

These are the 4 habits that soulmates have in common.

…

You’re Comfortable Doing Nothing… Together.

The two of you are comfortable in each other silence without doing anything at all. The silence between you both is comfortable and beautiful at the same time. You feel an instant spark and the chemistry between you is wild.

The silence is beautiful when two soulmates are comfortable in each other’s presence and when you stare at each other’s beautiful eyes that are the window to the soul.

The only thing that matters to you is to lay by your soulmate and watch the stars together in the middle of the road at night (seriously be careful of cars) When you’re comfortable in each other’s silence, it means you trust each other.

How to strengthen your love life.

Try to stare at each other for 4 minutes. After the experiment, tell each other about how the experience was. This is a real experiment.

Beautiful quote on this topic.

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.”

~ Audrey Hepburn.

…

You Are Doing Activities Together.

It does not matter what activity it is. You’re both able to do your passion together whether it is cooking or jogging near the beach. You enjoy it.

Having a common passion and hobbies helps to increase the bond between the two of you because you’re both having the same vision for life.

Soulmates have the same or similar vision for their ideal future.

You can have a deep conversation with each other while doing something fun together and it makes your love life truly exciting. It gives you a purpose. It’s amazing when you meet someone who wants the same thing as you.

Soulmates are able to do something interesting together as often as possible because you enjoy each other’s presence. You never get tired of your soulmate.

How to strengthen your love life.

Promise each other to do an activity together as often as possible and stick to it.

Beautiful quote on this topic.

“A soul mate is someone who you carry with you forever. It’s the one person who knew you and accepted you and believed in you before anyone else did or when no one else would.” ~Dawson Leery.

You Amaze Each Other With Surprises.

Every day, you find out new things about your partner. Your partner is full of surprises and you surprise your partner as well. You get to know each other more as days, months, and years go by.

Your partner has some tips and tricks that will blow your mind. You always learn from each other with the unique skills that you have. Maybe you always wanted a cat, and your soulmate bought you a kitten for your birthday. Isn’t it wholesome?

Both of you are able to surprise each other with thoughtful gifts that make you emotionally happy and full of happy tears. It’s as if you can never predict what each other will do next time. It’s as if both of you know what will make each other emotionally happy.

How to strengthen your love life.

Share the most unusual and unique skills with each other. Surprise each other as often as possible with thoughtful gifts.

Beautiful quote on this topic.

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” ~ Helen Keller.

…

You’re Friends And Lovers At The Same Time.

You can go from having the most beautiful date night to dancing like a fool in front of your partner. You balance your friendship and relationship very beautifully.

You either started off as friends before lovers or you became instant lovers that developed into a beautiful friendship together. You tell the funniest and weirdest jokes to each other and laugh till your belly hurts and kiss each other the next moment.

The combination of friendship and relationship gives the best result. You always have each other’s back, no matter what happens in life. The connection is stronger because you have a friend and a partner who is your cheerleader.

How to strengthen your love life.

Do something together that’s very childlike such as a trip to Disneyland and have a romantic dinner at least once a week, at home or in a public place.

Beautiful quote on this topic.

“A soul mate is the one person whose love is powerful enough to motivate you to meet your soul, to do the emotional work of self-discovery, of awakening.” ~ Kenny Loggins.

Affirmations To Improve Your Love Life.

I am a love magnet.

I’m surrounded by love.

The power of love is inside me.

I deserve love and being loved.

I feel inspired to improve myself for this relationship.

Reminder:

Affirmations are your thoughts.

…

The Final Thoughts.

Having a soulmate can make you feel in a way you’ve never felt before. It’s the feeling of seeing yourself in someone else and the both of you just click instantly.

If you’re wondering who will likely be your soulmate, try to do a quick research online about which zodiac sign is the most compatible with your sign. If you’re a Virgo, try searching “What’s the most compatible sign for Virgo?”

It will give you an idea of which person you will get along with well.

Once you’ve met, it’s as if you have always known each other for a long time and time never fly by. Time doesn’t exist when you spend time with your lover. Suddenly life became more meaningful to you. When you have these four things in common, then you have found your romantic soulmate.

I believe that true soulmates will always find a way back to each other.

“Sometimes two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.”

…

Thank you for reading my article. My name is Suzan Dalia and I’m a writer. My goal is to write articles so her readers can think and learn from them.

—

