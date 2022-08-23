4 Lesser-Known Profitable Businesses to Build

If you’ve always dreamed of running your own business, but hesitate because you don’t want to manage a storefront, you’re not alone. As we move into a more remote-centered world, the idea of running a business from home sounds much more appealing than running a physical store.

Running a store requires a lot of time, energy, patience, and money. Rent alone can cost thousands of dollars each month and you’ll have to generate higher profits just to stay in business. Truth be told, you can run a profitable business that doesn’t require managing a physical storefront.

If you’re still on the fence, here are several business ideas to consider.

1. Run a FedEx delivery route.

You may have heard that FedEx drivers work specific routes for independent business owners rather than working directly for corporate. If you’ve ever wondered if you can run that kind of business, you can, and it’s a good choice.

Running delivery routes can be a profitable business if you do it right. According to Delivery Routes for Sale, the average FedEx route earns between $30,000 and $40,000 per year. Although that doesn’t seem like much, the real money comes from owning multiple routes.

Owning FedEx delivery routes is an excellent choice for entrepreneurs who want to build their business into an empire. Once you have a handful of routes and you get a good routine for running your business, you’ll start generating some great profits.

2. Translate from home.

Are you bilingual? Trilingual? Do you enjoy translating documents, blog posts, or anything else? If you have a knack for translating content into other languages, you’ll find plenty of people who need translation services.

Translation services can get pricey, so if you’re good at what you do, there is good money in running this type of business. However, just make sure you don’t undercut yourself by setting your fees too low. A good translation service charges around $120 USD per hour. You can charge less when you’re just starting out, but once you get in the flow, make sure you charge what your services and skills are worth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Transcribe audio from home.

It’s surprisingly easy to earn money transcribing audio files from home, whether you search for gigs individually or find them on specific platforms.

Transcribing audio is usually more of a gig than a business, but you can actually start your own transcription business with some effort. Once you get the hang of transcribing audio and you know what it takes to be efficient, you can start your own business where you take on projects and assign the tasks to your team. However, you’ll need to have a proper business structure that includes having your team sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to ensure they keep the audio content private.

When you build a transcription business from home, you can hire anyone anywhere in the world. Unless you really want to run a physical office, you won’t be limited to hiring people in your area. This means you can search for talent just about anywhere and choose your employees based on their skill level.

4. Affiliate marketing.

You’ve probably known about affiliate marketing for a while, but if you haven’t gotten into it yet, you’re missing out. It seems like a lot of work, and it can be, but it’s also extremely profitable once you get going. The key is to promote products you can stand behind because you’ll be able to give people a better idea of what you’re selling. This makes it possible to target the right market more precisely, which is how you’ll generate more sales.

Although there are plenty of affiliate marketers who will promote anything with a high commission, you’ll do best when you promote products you actually support. People will trust you more when they know you’ve tried a product or service first and you’re promoting it because it provides value.

The competition for popular affiliate products is high, so be prepared to spend some time and money investing in SEO, PPC, and other marketing services. However, with time, research, and patience, you can turn affiliate marketing into a full-time income.

Don’t forget about taxes!

As you can see, there are plenty of options for running a profitable business that don’t require owning a physical store. Although, you’ll still need to handle the same technicalities, like taxes.

No matter what business you start, remember to track and pay your taxes according to your business structure. If you’re starting a business for the first time, it’s easy to become confused about taxes, so consult with a CPA to make sure you do it right.

—

This content is made possible by Larry Alton.

Photo credit: Shutterstock