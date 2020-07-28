4 Lessons Learned From Life

My father loves gardening. As children, every season we used to get seeds and plant them in our garden. For weeks we watered them every day, watched them grow until they blossomed in beautiful colors. Their Sunkissed beauty was pleasing to our eyes but the process we went through while planting them and nourishing them with water and plant food was more significant. The flowers withered but those joyful moments of love and care were everlasting.

This is how I see life.

Our accomplishments in life matter but not more than the course of life itself.

1. Discover your sunshine

Identify the things that are important to you in your life. Everyone has their own priorities and only you can decide yours. For some life’s most important possessions are friends and family while for others it may be their career and determination.

My health issues have made me realize, when we are unwell, we do not think of what brands we are wearing or the new mobile model. All we can think of is if something happens to us how will it affect our children our families.

How can we waste so much time and effort on such insignificant things which lose their charm within weeks?

Most things that capture our attention in everyday life are not even important to us. Thoughts like, what people think of us, and how messy is our house, lose their worth the instant we see a broader picture of life. It is important to recognize our priorities and to take our minds off of useless competition.

2. Prepare for tomorrow but not at the expense of today

No matter what age you are, prepare for tomorrow but live in today because today is certain tomorrow is not. Today’s life is very fast-paced, there is always something coming up that we need to prepare for or foresee. Our hectic schedules only lead to anxiety and undue stress.

If you are a parent pause in your moment and enjoy the morning chaos and bedtime cuddles. Kids grow up faster than you anticipate.

“One must simply take the days of their lives as they happen. If you spend time worrying over what is to come, which may or may not happen, then you will only be wasting precious days you will wish in the future you could have cherished a bit longer.”

― RJ Gonzales, Mundahlia

3. Your body has a right over you

It only takes a moment in pain to realize the importance of health in our lives. Good health is essential for our happiness and well-being.

Having healthy habits in life is vital for life itself. Wellness is particularly important as we age because regular exercise and proper nutrition can help prevent many diseases.

So, we mark our priorities we live today to the fullest and we take care of ourselves.

4. Helping others may just be the secret

The life we live today is going to end one day what matters is how it affects others, our families, our friends, and everyone around us. How loved ones remember us when we are gone? What do we take with us?

We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give

— Winston Churchill

Live your life in a way that is useful for others, spread your knowledge, share your wealth be a source of happiness. In other words, help yourself by helping others for when you leave this world you are remembered by your loved ones for your kindness and you take some good reviews with you.

—

