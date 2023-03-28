4 Major Issues That Can Make Your Relationships Toxic

Relationships are hard no matter which way you view them. They require consistent effort and daily actions to be done in order to keep your relationship as healthy as possible.

There are a variety of ways that even a loving relationship can become toxic and this can cause serious problems for you and your partner if these are not addressed.

In this post are 4 major issues that can make your relationships become toxic.

Lack Of Honesty

When you fail to be honest with your partner, you open the doors for issues to occur in your relationship. Honesty leads to trust and if your partner is not able to trust you then there is no foundation for a healthy relationship.

Leading With Your Ego

Leading with your ego is a big way that you can avoid growing while being in your relationship. Our egos are set up to protect us from thoughts that are negative to us and this is why you can get defensive or even resentful when people tell you things that you don’t want to hear.

No matter if you are a man or woman, in your relationship it is important that you put your ego to the side as much as possible. This means — not being afraid to be vulnerable with your partner, not being afraid to ask them for help when you need it, and being willing to accept criticism from your partner as well.

If you allow your ego to lead you then you will always be in danger of becoming toxic in your relationship as you will not be willing to grow, not be willing to share your burdens and fears, and allow your lack of wanting to be criticized to do the things that will help you which in return will help your relationship.

Not Thinking About Your Partner’s Wellbeing

Thinking about your partner’s well-being covers everything from caring about their physical and mental health to listening to their issues and communicating with them accordingly. Many issues can occur in relationships when either party doesn’t take their partner’s well-being into account.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A tendency to focus on ourselves and our own personal problems can make us shut out our partners and this neglect can create cycles of negativity born of lack of communication and lack of care.

Not Making Your Partner Feel Special

Your partner should be made to feel special as much as you should want to be made to feel special. As soon as you or your partner is made to feel like they are taken for granted, resentment can come into play which slowly eats away at your relationship.

Self-awareness is key for all of us to know when we are displaying some or all of the above issues. We always need to be willing to do the things that facilitate our growth and the growth of our partners and our relationships. Our relationships can only become toxic if we allow them to and that is why it is key we do the required actions to ensure that this doesn’t happen.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Ryan Jacobson on unsplash.com