4 Overlook Habits That Make You a Terrible Boyfriend

Have you ever wondered why most guys don’t reach the success they want in their relationship lives?

It all depends on what type of bad habit you have, that needs to change for the sake of your relationship.

“No one is perfect and many of us have bad habits that need to change ~April Davis”

The way you communicate, handle problems, treat your girlfriend, and the way you behave can either create a stronger bond or destroy your relationship.

We all know a satisfying relationship can make people feel love and healthy. But also keeping in mind that a successful relationship is all about mutual respect, care, attention, good communication, and quality time spent together so when dating that special soul there is some bad habit that needs to change to make the forever dream come true.

Seeking encouragement from strangers or friends is unfair to both yourself and the other person.

Instead go with what you wanted to actualize in your relationship, rather than taking/listening to what people tell you that you should do in your relationship.

Here are 5 habits that make you a terrible boyfriend.

1. Bad-Mouthing your partner with friends for bonding.

I am not certain what you consider badmouthing, but honestly, it’s never a good practice.

Do you think bad mouthing gives you a topic to talk about or a bond over?

No, it is so common for some guys to catch up and easily spit out the dirt happening in their romantic lives not even minding describing how it went with hand demonstration.

Forgetting When you badmouth your girlfriend, you’re not just disrespecting her, you’re paving the way for your friends to dislike and disrespect her too. And as a girl you love, she deserves better than lowering her standing with people who are also dear to you.

Sadly, this is the behavior some men have.

They refuse to involve in a mutual discussion about their relationship problems and instead dish the dirt on their romantic life with friends.

Is bad-mouthing a bad thing?

Yes, it’s never a cool manner every mature person can relate. This act can lead her to be ill-treated and disliked by friends.

Even if you don’t mean it when you say it, saying negative things often enough about the person you love will eventually poison the relationship.

Honest venting can be great, but making the mistake of making your girl a punch line with no intention to cut her loose is not.

If you shouldn’t vent your relationships up and down with friends then who?

Your girl.

Make a room for mutual respect, attend relationship shows with deal with tough talks for the betterment of your relationship.

Drop your ego when resolving relationship problems.

And you also have to fit as a good communicator which she will reciprocate.

2. Keeping scores of your girlfriend’s mistake and holding grudges

A relationship is not a game that needs a scoreboard/reminder to tell you how many times you were right and she’s wrong, doing this simply shows you haven’t gotten over all her wrongs, even though the issue has already been settled and dropped.

Holding on to every little mistake just to make her suffer or traumatized will only exhaust your partner and ruin your relationship.

When your partner admits she has wronged you and apologized make sure you two talk it through and forgive her. If coincidentally the mistake was too hurtful let her go instead of holding grudges

3. Spying and invading your girlfriend’s privacy.

How long do you think the relationship will last when you confidently sneak around her?

Your partner has every right to feel disrespected when you invade their privacy.

No matter how long or sooner the relationship is ‘Everyone privacy should be respected’

Snooping around and surveying her to know when she drops down her phone so you can peep through her chats is unlawful and prove you have trust issues.

I know it’s hard if she’s being sketchy but you can make things better by being open with her, asking her questions when any doubtful thing run through your mind ( to show you confide in her).

So basically you shouldn’t go invade your partner’s privacy instead ask her.

4. Allowing your phone to seduce you into neglecting your girlfriend.

Addiction can spoil your relationship in a snap.

There is nothing more annoying than trying to have someone’s attention who hardly looks away from their phone. Rather they nod their head to whatever you said without knowing what you said.

“Your addiction quickly become the third party in your relationship ~ Lisa bahar”

You have fun while surfing the Internet not missing out on any cruise at a particular time but in real life you are coursing consequences, making your girlfriend feel abandoned in a long run ruining your relationship.

Cell phones can make us connected with work, friends, families and enable us to access information quickly but inappropriate use of it can damage your relationship without you noticing.

“It’s iconic that cellphone originally designed as a communication tool, may hinder rather than foster interpersonal connectedness” ~meredith Davis and James Robert

So Facebooking, tweeting when you could be with your partner is a bad idea. Make your mealtime and your bedroom a device-free, focus on your girl.

‘Your gadget is not going to in any way provide happiness and fond memories in your relationship live’

…

