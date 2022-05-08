4 Sexiest Traits of Healed Controlling Men

Controlling men get a negative rap sheet.

But what if the man is aware of his red flag behaviors and is trying to recover? How does he use his compulsions for good? Healing does not mean your toxicity goes away. It instead teaches you to channel your energy in new ways.

Your partner may have noticed the change in you.

Oh, and she could love all the different ways you’ve learned to express your love.

…

You’re offering to be a task rabbit.

It’s natural to wonder where your love interest spends their time.

It is also your love interest’s right to hide their location. Rather than go all stalker-ish about the issue. You take the gentlemanly approach and offer to drive your crush to her destination.

You have not yet cured your need to know where she is hanging out. But at the very least, how you find out is more appropriate.

You offer to chauffeur your partner to places and take them back home. Many women like it when men drive.

…

You don’t let trivial issues bother you.

You realize you don’t have to like her friends.

Rather than isolate your date from close colleagues, you let your woman hang out with her circle. Meanwhile, you spend time with your male companions.

There are Instagram pages where people spill dark secrets. You get an unfaithful transgression off your conscience and into the account’s inbox. What happens next? The profile holder hides your username and shares your story.

I have read too many tales of boyfriends cheating with their partner’s best friend.

Many women dislike their men getting friendly or being around their female friends. So, keeping your distance away from her associates can be a wonderful trait.

…

Your habits are because of old habits, not lust.

Men often text a woman to speed up the process of getting to intimate time.

But not you. Constant texting can be an old habit from your hyper-jealousy days. Since you are healing, the purpose of your texts is different. You do not text to ask where your partner is and who is talking to her.

You have newer ways of communicating your intense passion, such as good morning notes. You may even send random sexts and “thinking of you” messages. It will make your partner blush and think of you more times throughout the day.

Humans like to feel special. Your habit, when repurposed for thoughtful communication, is a sexy trait.

…

You’re trying to find the correct balance.

Communication is tricky.

Many men are at one end of the extreme. One type is the doormat; the other puts their needs first.

The sexy factor is you know what you want. But it is critical for controlling men to learn to compromise. A man determined to get what he wants plus aware of his partner’s needs is a fantastic problem solver.

It is attractive to see healing, control-loving men negotiate.

—

