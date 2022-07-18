4 Signs You Secretly Like Someone

“First best is falling in love. Second best is being in love. Least best is falling out of love. But any of it is better than never having been in love.” ~ Maya Angelou.

It’s not always easy to tell if someone likes you.

Some people are really good at hiding their feelings.

You may be one of those who are good at hiding your strong feelings for someone that you’ve liked for a while.

You would imagine the day your crush has the same feelings for you. To you, it would be a dream come true. It would be a wonderful feeling to have!

You may act unusual around someone you like. Your crush may think, “Does this person like me?” — And you may think, “Does this person like me too?”

It becomes a mystery because the two of you are trying to solve the puzzle between the two of you. You wish your crush feel the same way about you.

I hope this post will help you to get some clarification about the whole situation. These are the four signs that you secretly like someone…

You Show Interest To Your Crush By Giving Them Attention…

When you like someone, you will maintain eye contact while asking questions to know your crush in a better way. You give your crush undivided attention and are fascinated by their personal life.

You want to know more and more about the person. You want to know their strength and weakness. You want to know what their true passion in life is. You are curious about their background story. You enjoy getting to know the person you like the most.

This is because you want to give your crush a good impression of yourself as a person who is a selfless person. You show interest because you enjoy being in their company.

You show empathy and understanding to the person without interrupting or making any judgment at all. You like them for who they really are, and you remember every tiny detail about the person.

You Break Down Walls To Show Your True Vulnerability…

You always wanna be your true self to the person you like the most.

We are really good at opening up to the person we like. It becomes natural to open up to someone you feel comfortable with. It feels real and safe.

You may be shy at first, but you really want your crush to see you for how you are without any filters. You break the walls so they can see your true self without being hated on.

It makes you nervous because you are unsure if they like you or not based on your true personality. You want to show your emotions in order to connect with them on a deeper level and maintain a close relationship with them.

You Are Trying Hard To Make A Good Impression On Your Crush…

You try so hard to make them like you, making you act weird around them. It’s adorable, but you wish you could just relax and take it easy.

You wish to hear, “Hey, it’s okay, you don’t have to be nervous around me, just be yourself. I won’t judge you.” — Hearing this from someone you like becomes meaningful to you.

I know we all have had moments where we acted stupidly in front of our crush. I know I have. It’s completely normal to feel this way. All you have to do is learn from your mistakes and do better to appear more charming.

You don’t have to try hard, you just have to be confident in what you say and do. When you’re confident, your crush becomes confident around you.

You Try To Mirror Your Crush’s Behavior & Interests…

You will slowly see yourself develop the same interest in the books they are reading, and you start to listen to the same songs they listen to.

We all become an influencer to those who like us in real life. People only get influenced by you if they like you. If someone likes you, they will try to copy you, even on a platonic level. You may notice they use the same slang as you.

It could be they mimic your seated posture or start getting the same facial expression as you. I know that www.scienceofpeople.com said how people copy you if they like you, even on a subconscious level.

You mirror the same behavior as those who inspire you, and often times our crush inspires us in a positive way. You may not know that you copy your crush, but you do it subconsciously without being aware of it.

The Bottom Line.

It takes a lot of strength and courage to tell your crush the truth about the way you feel about them but it will be so much worth it in the end.

If you really like someone, tell them. People can’t always read your thoughts. It’s better to tell and feel embarrassed than never to tell and feel the big regret.

I mean, think about it: “What is the worst thing that can happen?” — You either get rejected or accepted; either way, they are both feedback in giving you more experience in life.

Never feel shy about your feelings for someone just because you are afraid of getting teased. It takes strength to be real in a fake world.

(These signs can be applied to friendships as well)

“How Can I Make Someone Like Me?”

It all comes down to becoming a likable person to everyone you meet. I’ve talked about the four habits of likable people right here if you are curious to learn more.

I would say it’s better to tell them the truth: “Hey, I like you” — It’s scary yet a relief because the truth came out, and you got the answer you were seeking for a long time.

The only ones who don’t like you are those who do but are too proud to show it. They are the ones that will laugh at you and then copy you.

It only means you are doing something right, and you inspire them.

“Falling in love is easy. Falling in love with the same person repeatedly is extraordinary.” ~ Crystal Woods.

