4 Steps to Pain-Free Communication in Relationships

Make talking to your partner a painless experience by identifying and working through your feelings.

Have you ever noticed a chronic pain syndrome flaring up right in the middle of a big fight with your partner? Or while stewing in silent resentment about something they did? If so, you’re not alone. Not only have I heard this from my clients, but I’ve experienced it first-hand.

Early on in our relationship, when my partner and I were navigating conflicts, I’d often fall into a pattern of “playing it safe” by holding back what I really felt — only to find myself knotting up into an agonizing migraine. Without finding constructive expression and release, the anger I felt would take up residence in my head and neck, tightening like a vice.

Other times, when we’d argue openly, we would get locked into a self-perpetuating cycle of blame, each of us holding the other responsible for the feelings we were having. During those fights, we’d sometimes both double over in head and neck pain at the same time! As awful as it was, I can’t help seeing the humor in it as I look back on our poor tortured souls.

Happily, things are a lot different in our household these days. As we’ve learned to express our emotions effectively, our life together has become much more enjoyable and navigating conflict is, literally, less painful. I’m still on my journey of recovery from chronic migraines (I’ve managed to cut my headache frequency in half, thanks to Curable). But conflict with my partner has ceased being a pain trigger.

That’s because we’ve learned to communicate in a way that follows these three basic principles:

Be direct: Say what you’re actually feeling, not what you think your partner wants to hear.

Be constructive: Help your partner understand which specific behaviors — not broad personality traits — are impacting you, so that you can work together to find a concrete solution.

Be safe: Remember that you are on the same team. Don’t add fuel to the fire by blaming or attacking.