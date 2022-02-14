4 Things I Wish My Husband Knew

Marriage is both easy and difficult. It’s like the Yin and Yang — you have to take the light with the dark. Ideally, the easy things should be easy, while the difficult issues should be few and far between. It’s simple to look at the big picture of what makes a relationship successful when in reality, a marriage is just a sum of many small, seemingly minute things.

Here are a few little things I wish my husband knew:

1.I like it when he says hi to me in the shower

When we first moved in together, this was a daily occurrence.

The excitement of a new and blossoming love when you just can’t seem to get enough of each other is often so prevalent in the early stages of many relationships. However, these little moments become less and less as the vicious cycle of work, laundry, and taking care of kids become the forefront of day-to-day life.

He still visits me in the shower from time to time and it’s always exciting. Sometimes, he will even join me — even if it’s just to hang out, the intimacy is palpable. It’s these little moments that make me giddy. I can still remember the very first time he did this, which proves to me how just how special it must be.

Hold on to the small moments as they are the ones you will remember forever.

2. It doesn’t take much to make me happy

Many partners get hung up on the idea that extravagant gestures and gifts are needed for birthdays or special events. In reality, these things don’t matter in the long-run (for me, anyways). It’s the the little gestures of love that make me truly happy.

When my husband brings home my favorite ice cream or puts on my favorite song to jam out to, I feel immense joy. I feel cared for in a way that no one other than my husband could possibly understand.

3. He still gives me butterflies

Something that I love to do whenever our relationship seems a bit stale or mundane with daily tasks is to remember how it all started. I often relive the first time we met or the first time we spent the night together and get lost in the memory.

Relationships change — it’s inevitable. It’s easy to sit and think, “they aren’t the same person I fell in love with anymore.” But everyone grows and changes. Maybe you aren’t the same, either.

Remember what brought you together and build from that feeling.

4. I like being told what to do (sometimes)

Asking me to decide sometimes makes my job harder. Tell me what you want for dinner, decide where we should go once in a while.

As a new mom, I have so many decisions to make that impact a little human so greatly. Sometimes it’s nice to sit down and watch whatever movie you want or go to whichever restaurant you choose because it’s one less thing for me to think about.

Again, emphasis on the sometimes.

The littlest things can make the biggest impact in our lives without us even realizing it until they stop.

Life is all about the little moments — it shouldn’t be a race to the end.

You won’t wake up magically happy one day as you sit in your big house with all of your nice things and your perfect family if you don’t appreciate the little moments that brought you there.

