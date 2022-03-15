4 Ways Men Can Improve Their Dating App Profiles

Log in with Facebook.

You’re back on the market and don’t know where to begin when it comes to building your profile.

You reach in the archives and dig up those old photos when you were in Vegas with the boys.

Two words: Stop it!

And while you’re at it, it’s time to flip your hat around because backward hats aren’t cool when you’re over the age of 21.

While presenting your true self sounds cliche, it is the difference between your profile getting noticed or not. Dating profiles work like stories on Medium; you must grab attention quickly.

In the age where people swipe as quickly as they blink, let’s check out some tips that will get you a step ahead.

Have a lightly edited solo shot for your first photo

There is nothing worse than seeing a new profile and weeding out who is who. Although you may have done this unintentionally, be confident and save the bros trip to Miami photos in the archive.

If you are like me, you may not have a lot of selfies or solo shots on your phone, but all you need is to make the few you have, look great. You can accomplish this with some editing tips like:

Converting the photo to black and white

Using editing filters like vivid warm or cool

Brightening your photos

Whatever shows off your features, highlight those.

Be Funny

This one might not be the same for everybody; I won’t generalize. Men and women can be shallow in different ways. Men can swipe left due to the tiniest imperfection, and women can swipe left because you’re boring. Be funny and interesting!

Please kill the movie reference jokes tho.

Use some of the writing prompts that allow you to tell a funny story that happened while you were traveling.

Talk about a funny nickname that your best friend has for you. (because on my 26th birthday I..)

Bring interest to your profile by using the prompts to tell people more about yourself. At this moment, you have a sneaky outlet to tell people your interests.

Stop lying about your height

I’ll keep it 100 here; it is pretty bogus that there is a height option, but there isn’t a weight option.

Say what you want, but this exists to appease those with height requirements. The same people looking for “men 6’0” and up would be reporting profiles of men who weeded out women >150.

Just sayin’

So stop lying. If you’re 5’10”, do it with a smile on your face. If you’re 2″ short of being eligible to treat a girl well and be a good man to her, then I think you dodged a bullet.

Diversify

Diversify, diversify, diversify. Did I say Diversify?

Your photos should never match. If you have a picture at the park, your other photos need to show other hobbies. Use photos to convey the wide variety of things you like to do in your personal life.

Similar to the height section, we’re no longer faking it. If you’re a homebody, be a fun homebody. If you like to read, have pictures with your favorite books.

Your photos work as a resume of your interests; leave your reader wanting to read the next line.

Hobbies- travel, leisure activities, favorite restaurant.

Friends- Keep these photos classy, we don’t need shirtless beach photos.

Travel- show off some cool places you’ve been.

Another note to remember is this is a dating app, you need to get attention quickly, or interest will evaporate. Don’t sell yourself short to do this, however. While your profile attracts others, remember to stay true to who you are.

These quick tips should get you moving in the right direction. Remember, at the end of the day, this is about you finding a match, not living up to someone else’s ideal of who you are.

Be confident, get your profile together and make sure you send a better intro message than hey, what’s up. Stop it.

