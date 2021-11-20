5 Best Things About Being a Dad | Dad University

There are so many wonderful things about being a father. Whether you are a new dad or a soon to be dad, this video helps you understand some of the great things you get to look forward to. Forget about what so many people say, “You’ll never get sleep, they are expensive, and forget about going out with your friends.” Being a dad is awesome.

We thought it was important to have a video on the positive things about being a father as there is so much negativity going on right now. The best things about parenting may not be exactly what you think.

Having your child look up to you, provide affection, are just a few of the things that make fatherhood great. It helps you focus on what is really important and ultimately makes you want to be a better man.

Everyone has something different that they value. What are some of the things you love about being a dad? Leave your feedback in the comments section.

Be sure to enjoy the journey as being a father is so important.

