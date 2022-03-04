5 Common Mistakes Men Make When Approaching Women

Approaching a woman is a nerve-wracking experience for most men. There is a lot of pressure to get it right the first time.

Men commonly make many mistakes when approaching women, and this article will help you avoid those mistakes.

1. Approaching a woman you don’t know

Most men have a difficult time approaching a woman they don’t know. Guys are usually too nervous, don’t have the right things to say, or don’t know what to do.

I’ve had to learn how to talk to women to help my business, and I’ve realized that the key to successful flirting is the confidence to approach her.

While you might think that you need to be a smooth talker to get a girl, it’s not about being smooth; it’s about being comfortable with yourself that will make it easier for you to approach a girl you don’t know.

2. Talking too much about yourself

If you’re the type of guy who loves to talk about yourself, then you’re likely not the best when it comes to approaching women. According to a 2017 study from the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University, more narcissistic people are often characterized by talking about themselves and are less likely to find a romantic partner.

Let me say that I’m not saying that you shouldn’t talk about yourself at all. That’s the easiest way to get a girl interested.

The idea is to give her an overall idea of who you are and what you’re all about before trying to get her number. And while you’re doing that, don’t forget to ask her questions and listen.

3. Being nervous and sweaty

As a man, you’ve probably noticed girls or women you find attractive. However, when you see these girls, your palms sweat, your stomach gets upset, and you feel like you’re going to be sick.

There’s no doubt that you’re nervous, but is this a good thing? Think about what you’re feeling: nervousness sets you apart from other guys, and women find this attractive.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The biggest mistake you can make when approaching a woman when you are nervous is to show her that you are worried. That is why you must remain calm and collected.

You shouldn’t be nervous when you approach a woman anyway, but if you are, you can use the following tips to help you overcome the nervousness and approach her with the confidence she wants.

4. Not knowing how to end the conservation

The worst thing that can happen to a man is that he approaches a woman and the conversation ends before it begins. He approaches a woman; he’s not even sure if she’s single, he doesn’t know anything about her, he doesn’t know what to talk about, and he doesn’t know how to end the conversation.

When you have to go somewhere, you know that feeling but don’t know what to do there? You usually sit there and wait for something to happen, but you don’t know how to end the conversation.

If a conversation goes on for more than 10 minutes, you’re probably on a date. If you want to end the conversation, you have to be an alpha male, and you have to do something that will make her go, “Wow, this guy is amazing!”.

5. Not asking her out

If you don’t ask her out, you’ll never know if she would have said yes. It’s pretty simple: if you’re interested in a girl and want to know if she’s interested in you, you ask her out.

If she doesn’t like you, she’ll say no. If she wants you, she might say yes. So, there’s only one way to find out.

One of the biggest is not asking her out. I know that sounds pretty basic, and you’d think every single man would do it, but it’s not always the case. Some men will spend weeks, months, even years getting to know a woman and doing everything they can to impress her but never once ask her out for a date.

The reasons for this are many, and most are obvious. The most common is the fear of rejection. Some men may be afraid that she won’t say yes, so they don’t ask. Others may be afraid she will say no, and if she does say no, they’ll have wasted hours and hours of their time getting to know a woman who doesn’t want to date them. Whatever the reason, not asking her out is a massive dating mistake.

Important things to remember.

First impressions matter, so do it right. You need to be a little risky, but stay within the limit. Be yourself, be bold, be honest. Don’t buy into the idea that women like bad boys. The first step is to approach her, don’t overthink it. Make sure to respect the boundaries of the relationship (don’t push it).

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***