5 Deceptive Phrases Men Use To Manipulate Women

We’ve all used manipulation at some point in our lives, whether it’s to get out of a sticky position or to achieve what we want through flattery.

Manipulation, on the other hand, is a way of life for certain guys, and their first weapon in a toolbox of ways to overshadow a woman.

Manipulation is the use of indirect, dishonest, or abusive means to subtly persuade someone.

It may appear benign, even nice or flattering as if the individual is genuinely concerned about your well-being, but it’s actually to achieve an ulterior objective.

In fact, men can be quite good at manipulate women without them even realizing it. And most times, they do it on purpose because they enjoy having control over them.

A man who manipulates ladies into concurring to his desires knows how to twist words, play on emotions, and otherwise manage a situation in a sneaky fashion to get what he wants.

Sometimes women fall for this even when they feel uncomfortable and angry. The manipulator may use phrases that are charming, ingratiating, rational, or words that play on your guilt or pity, so they override their instincts and are stumped.

Emotional abuse occurs when a woman is manipulated, and it can be exceedingly destructive to her mental health.

If you’re a woman in a relationship with a man who deceives you with his words, get out of it as soon as possible because it could harm your emotional well-being.

Here are five deceptive phrases that men use to influence women.

…

#1. “Stop exaggerating it wasn’t that bad”.

Any couple understands that their partners have an extraordinary capacity to bring out the best and worst in each other.

A man trying to influence you will constantly try to bring out your worst qualities.

Men use the phrase “stop exaggerating, it wasn’t that horrible” to minimize your feelings and silence you.

They say this to portray you as someone who reacts to things inappropriately or excessively.

They use this to make you appear unconcerned about your critical inner voice.

When a manipulative man accuses you of exaggerating, he’s simply trying to exert control over your actions and feelings.

These charges tend to put you on the defense right away.

You justify your unexpected outburst rather than dealing with the matter at hand.

It’s a gaslighting tactic if your partner continuously tells you that you’re exaggerating. He’s simply attempting to cause you to question your own beliefs and cognitive processes.

Don’t get taken in by it.

…

#2. “No one else would want to be with you”.

One of the first stages of abuse is this.

He’ll try to persuade you that he’s the only person on the planet who actually cares about you and has your best interests at heart.

Everyone else is using, manipulating, or attempting to separate you.

This is a strategy they employ to undermine your self-esteem and confidence.

The truth is that no one who loves you will ever say or even consider something so cruel and brutal.

They say things like this to make you feel inadequate and unworthy.

But remember, you’re loveable and deserving of affection.

Everyone would want to keep you since you’re a lovely soul. The world was formed in seven days, but you, baby girl, took nine months to create.

…

#3. “You made me do this.”

This tactic is used casually by manipulators to blame shift.

Instead of having to take responsibility for their actions, they use this phrase to make you think their misconduct is all your fault.

They sometimes use the phrase,

“I did it because of you.”

To also achieve the same purpose.

They strive to make you believe that whatever they do is clearly because of you.

Hoodwinkers do this to make you bear responsibility for anything that goes wrong in your relationship.

Taking responsibility for things you didn’t do is like being forced to bear someone else’s cross.

Understand that while it’s likely that your actions have an impact on your spouse, your choices do not take away their ability to make decisions.

…

#4. “Stop acting like a loser.”

“Stop acting like a loser” may not seem abusive to you.

Some women do it to flirt, though. It’s also possible that they don’t want to tell you they like you even if they do.

It’s strange for a man to call his spouse a loser.

When a man urges his lady to quit acting like a loser, he is well aware that his words sow a seed of doubt in her mind, which may develop and take root until it becomes a full-fledged conviction.

When you’re called derogatory terms, you could feel belittled, embarrassed, or hurt. It damages your self-confidence.

He calls you derogatory names with the purpose of making you feel bad.

This is how they manage your thoughts and feelings about yourself.

What’s the sense of sticking with someone who acts like a loser if he thinks you’re acting like a loser?

…

#5. “Nobody is perfect.”

Have you ever been in a situation where you knew something was off, but you couldn’t quite put your finger on it?

Maybe you caught him in a lie, but he hoodwinked you by telling you that nobody is perfect nor is he.

It’s easy to forgive a man when you’re being hoodwinked with this phrase. He is just trying to manipulate you into believing that all his behaviors shouldn’t be questioned.

He uses this phrase as an avenue of doing whatever he wants without being questioned for his behavior.

Learn how to defend yourself from emotional and mental assault.

Don’t let your romantic relationship put you in a position where you have to constantly question your sanity and instincts.

Take a stand against manipulation, create boundaries, and distance yourself from toxic guys to protect your mental health and self-esteem.

Keep in mind that you’re one in a million.

You are extremely important.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***