5 Evergreen Email Marketing Ideas You Should Try

It’s a common thing to hear many experts say, “there is no secret about email marketing.” But strategies or email marketing ideas could be the turning point of any business if implemented tactfully.

Sadly, many business owners still think that email marketing has a “secret” that they need to unravel to hit the bedrock of success. Are you on this train? Here is my advice for you: get past this “secret” mentality if you want to avoid pivoting in a circle, as many do.

That said, there are many strategies, but only a few can give you the ROI you envisioned. However, the success of an email marketing strategy depends on how much time you devote to it, the energy and resources you plunge into it.

Notwithstanding, some strategies fail not because they weren’t perfect for your business but their usefulness has elapsed due to time, changes in demography, human behavior, and consumer preferences.

But for how long will you keep testing different email marketing ideas to see the one that befits your business and its audience? This post will help you unravel some evergreen email marketing ideas you can always rely on in high or low seasons and even for decades unseen.

Give More Value – One of the Best Email Marketing Ideas No One Will Tell You

If you are always selling to your prospects, the clicks on your CTA may reduce gradually and before you know it; your conversion rate is in the mud.

Prospects aren’t foolish. They know when you are trying to sell to them, and if you always do, it pisses them off. So rather than focus on selling in every email you dish out to them, why not try to make them feel special by giving more?

You have to make them feel they are getting more value from what they are giving you – money. So get accustomed to sending free guides, freebies, discounts, and other perks that give them more value for patronizing you.

That way, you are telling your customers that you are there to help them succeed and not after their “pockets.” As a result, they will subconsciously see your product as the solution to their business challenges. That is where customer loyalty takes its roots.

While you focus on giving value, ensure your freebies and gifts are relevant to your audience. It’s of no use giving a free guide that doesn’t address any of their concerns.

Write Conversational Sales Email – The Marketing Magic

They won’t click your CTA if they think they are being sold to or don’t know you enough to trust you with their money. How about building a relationship with them first before asking for their money?

That’s the beauty of conversational sales emails. It’s one of the email marketing ideas that will trend without ceasing.

You don’t want your prospects to hit the “unsubscribe” button too soon after they subscribed, do you?

If you want your emails to be opened and read almost every time they are sent. Then, learn to strike a conversation to make your prospects feel relaxed as though they were listening to a friend.

You should avoid stereotyped sales speech and make your prospects feel cared for. A conversational email copy makes prospects pull down their protective wall and loosen their guard, and as they read your copy, all they will see is a solution to the challenges they face.

Understand Your Buyer Persona – Best Email Automation Wizard

Do you know that if you take some time to understand your customers, you will know the best ways to help them use your products?

Customers are solution seekers. You can create value propositions that address specific needs if you understand your audience.

The more you know about them, the more you know where they are in your sales funnel. That is, you will know which lead needs some nurturing to move to the next stage in the funnel and how much nurturing they generally need to convert.

Irrespective of your offers, it would help to welcome feedback from them. Feedback is an effective medium to know whether or not your products are meeting your customers’ needs.

Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee doesn’t make your offers look cheap. Instead, you will know where to “tighten or loosen the nuts” in the buyer journey because it allows you to get direct feedback.

You could also seek feedback by asking your readers to reply directly to your email. But, of course, this doesn’t just help with relationship building but also help you get “facts” from real users.

Segment Your Prospects – Evergreen Strategy for Startups

What happens after your prospects subscribe to your email? Do you dump them into one big bucket or group them into segments?

Are you still searching for email marketing ideas that you wouldn’t need to change when a prospect drops a hat? Then, learn to group your audience into segments always.

Don’t wait until your list is spilling before you understand the significance of segmentation in email marketing.

With the data from your prospects, you will know which segments they belong to. Then, you know how to approach them by linking your product to a specific need.

You could use different ways to segment your prospects, such as needs, location, and values. The more you segment, the better.

More so, your list will be easier to manage, organize and you could decide to send a mail to only prospects in Europe or those using your product on a free trial.

Effective prospects segmentation is key to getting better results from your marketing campaigns.

Test Your Strategy – Don’t Assume Until You Test

How will you know beforehand if your email campaign will yield great results? The answer is simple – test your strategy.

If you aren’t testing your email copies, you wouldn’t know when your actions affect your conversion rate.

It’s vital to test every element of your email from the body to the subject line, headline, CTA button, design and layout of the campaign.

You should run an A/B test on your audience randomly by sending two versions of the exact email copy to different customers in your test audience to see which copy converts the most.

You can use different conversion metrics to measure the results, like click-through rate and open rate, according to your business goals at that time.

Ensure you send each email to two equal portions of your test audience to guarantee effective results.

If you make it a habit to test your email copies regularly, you will find it easier to modify your strategy to suit your audience.

Final thought

So here you go… 5 evergreen email marketing ideas that will always trend.

So as you draft your next email marketing campaign, remember to put the needs of your audience first. Don’t sell to them in every email you send. Instead, try to offer more value than what you are getting in return.

Ensure you always learn about your audience, split them into segments and ask for feedback when necessary. That way, you will quickly know when your campaigns are off track. Lastly, test your emails. It doesn’t hurt!

If you find this post helpful, help other readers by commenting.

