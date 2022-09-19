5 Fundamental Needs Men Crave More than Sex

Most women are tired of guessing what men want in relationships. For the longest time it was easier to say “men only want sex,” but now, men are coming out of their shells and disputing that sex is at the bottom of their list of emotional needs.

What women think men want from them often causes women to harbor resentment and anger towards men, leaving women feeling hopeless about developing wonderful, warm, and romantic relationships. The same can be said about what men think women expect of them.

If you have been on the receiving end of ambiguity or lack of commitment in your relationship and you are on the verge of breaking up because you don’t understand why the guys you meet do not value you, then this article will bring you full disclosure on what you are not doing right and how to fix it.

Men want to be admired for who they are

Women like feeling appreciated by their men. Well, men like that too. They want to feel special, respected, admired, and irresistible.

Your man may feel cool and confident and never seek praises, but underneath, he wants to know you appreciate him for who he is and what he brings into your life and the relationship.

Men want to hear you speak of his good character, his career success, his charms, his intelligence, and most importantly how much of an impact he has contributed to your life or career.

Men want to feel desired

For once, take out the idea from your mind that your man only wants sex. Yes, men want sex, but beyond sex, they want to feel desired.

The common concept in dating is that men should be the ones to initiate sex, push the relationship to the next level and express their desire for the woman. And this has put a lot of tension on how men express their emotional needs.

Feelings desire means being wanted by your partner, which includes flirting with him, making eye contact, rubbing his palms, giving him a quick kiss for no reason in particular, or initiating sex and taking charge in the bedroom.

So if you are not expressing your desire to be with him enough, he will get the wrong impression that you do not value him. And this can make him search for the need to feel desired from someone else.

Men want to know they can add value to your life

Thanks to feminism we know how powerful it is to depend on ourselves and do things we love without seeking permission from our significant other.

But when you are with a man who truly cares about your happiness and success, he will do whatever he can to add value to your life. He will show interest in the things you do on a daily basis and encourage you to stay on the path of your goal.

I have a friend whose boyfriend took away her credit card because whenever she is stressed, she goes shopping for shoes or clothes. My friend has a problem with managing her finances, so her boyfriend knows her weakness and helps her control her expenses.

If there is a weakness you can’t handle, share it with your man. He will be pleased to help you solve the problem because it gives them a sense of worth.

Men want to know you trust them

Being in a relationship demand certain qualities that hold the bond between you two. As such, love, loyalty, trust, and honesty are the bedrocks in healthy and long-lasting relationships.

Your man wants to know that he is that person you can count on no matter the odds. But the problem is women don’t trust easily.

A woman’s trust builds over time if the man is consistent in his actions and words. While men trust easily when a woman supports their work and boost their confidence.

Putting a man down- belittling him or criticizing his bad choices will get you nowhere. So if you are not trusting your man, believing in his judgment, skills, or actions that can affect his self-confidence and he will feel weak and incompetent around you.

Men want to know they can count on your loyalty

Women think that all men want is sex and that men will leave a relationship for the next prettier face. They don’t think men can be trusted to be faithful.

They believe men don’t bother to work out relationship struggles, and that men will pick up and run when things get tough. For these reasons, some women keep their relationships casual. They don’t commit to one man so they can avoid being betrayed.

Just like money, loyalty is value. But it’s worth much more than money. Loyalty is harder to give when you don’t love someone.

However, men want a woman who doesn’t play games and who can wholeheartedly commit to the relationship. If you don’t have faith in your man, it will be difficult to stay loyal to him and things will get ugly and he will leave you, eventually.

