5 Hurting Words You Should Not Say to Your Partner

Every relationship, whether platonic or romantic, has its ups and downs, but in romantic relationships, this dichotomy is more pronounced. That is to say, a relationship between a man and a woman can’t be smooth sailing since there will inevitably be challenges along the way. When anything like this occurs, both parties need to acknowledge that the situation is only a phase in the relationship and refrain from speaking negatively or disparagingly about the other.

The findings of a recent study reveal that to reduce their emotions of tension and concern, many people use harsh and degrading remarks against their spouses. You might find it interesting to learn that a person’s partner’s self-esteem, pride, and emotions might be damaged, and it could even lead to death if the person’s use of a misleading word against them is not reined in. No matter how upset a man gets, there are five words that he must never utter in the presence of his wife or girlfriend. Here they are;

1. You Are Not As Beautiful As Your Sister Or Friend

When you make statements like these to your wife or girlfriend, all you are doing is stoking the flames of envy and hatred. If you draw comparisons between the appearance of your girlfriend and the appearances of her friends or sisters, you run the risk of channeling arrogance into your relationship. If she sees you with the other people to whom she has been compared, she may react with skepticism and distrust. She may question your motives.

2. I Guess You Learned Your Bad Attitude Or Ill-mannered Behavior From Your Mother

You should never direct statements like these toward your woman, even if she has behaved in a manner that you find objectionable. If she equates her flaws or shortcomings with those of her parents, this might set the stage for disobedience, contention, and contempt on her part. No matter how many mistakes she makes, you must take care not to insult her parents or anybody else who she holds in very high esteem.

3. I Married You For Your Beauty And Nothing More

There is no point in telling her that you married her because of her attractiveness and physical form. It’s not a good idea to tell your woman that you’re attracted to her due to her curves, attractiveness, and endowment. She may lose her love and dedication to you if she sees you as a threat.

4. All You Know How To Do Is To Nag And Complain

I can see why she gets so worked up over everything that she sees, but I don’t believe it would be a good idea to tell her about it. Not only will it make her angrier, but it also has the potential to cause misunderstandings and strife in the relationship.

5. Any Comment About Their Looks That Uses the Word ‘Ugly’

According to the findings of several studies, the word “ugly” can irritate a significant number of women. In reality, there isn’t a single woman — not even the most obvious one — who enjoys being called “ugly.” No matter what the reason is, most women hate hearing that they are ugly because it hurts their feelings and makes them feel bad about themselves.

