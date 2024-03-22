5 Keys to Living Fully – Shaun Emerson

You are not destined to feel deadened, deflated, or defeated. You deserve to feel vital, inspired and full. If you don’t know what you want, or you feel stuck in creating it, today’s guest guides you to live fully and make life worth living!

Show notes

It’s always been a mission of mine to support you to feel vital, inspired and full, rather than deadened, deflated, or defeated.

To this end, I believe it’s important to periodically check in and ask yourself:

“Am I feeling vital?”

“Am I living fully?”

If the answer to either of those questions is “No,” or “I don’t know,” then take some time to clarify what living fully would feel and look like for you.

As you begin to envision this, say YES to all of your ideas. There are no bad ideas, even if you’re not sure if something you want is possible. Allow yourself to dream!

While you may not create all of your dreams at once, you can move toward them one by one. My clients have added a morning routine, taken on a once a week hobby, planned a trip, asked for the deeper connection they wanted with a partner, friend, or family member, and other taken other actions to feel more alive!

Each change you make initiates an upward spiral, toward living fully.

Today’s Man Alive guest, Shaun Emerson, offers 5 suggestions for how to live more fully. Shaun is the Board president of MenLiving — a non profit that creates spaces for men to connect, heal and thrive (virtually and in person). Shaun is also an advisor to a group I co-created, called the Moonshot Mission for Mankind. Our mission is to counter the reality of men living sicker and dying younger than women these days. This is the first episode of my Moonshot for Mankind Series.

In our deep and full conversation we discussed…

MenLiving’s 5 keys for living a full and fulfilling life

How to let go of trying to be or getting things “right”

Why the practice of having vulnerable conversations will improve your relationships

will improve your relationships What it looks like to empower yourself by taking 100% responsibility for your life

The importance of men’s circles

Shaun is inspiring in his commitment to helping create a world of healthy, intentional, connected men who can heal and thrive. When you’re done with this episode, check out this one on the importance of men taking off their masks.

Links:

Connect with Shaun



MenLiving.org

MoonshotForMankind.com

Shaun grew up in New England and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross. He has lived in the Chicago area since 1986, but now splits his time between the Midwest and California. He is a father of three and has been married to his wife, Lisa, since 1993.

For over twenty-five years, Shaun was engaged in a variety of corporate and entrepreneurial businesses. He now dedicates his time to non-profit initiatives having served in board leadership and volunteer positions for multiple organizations. Shaun currently serves as the MenLiving’s Board President.

In 2012, Shaun was introduced to the transformational practice of yoga. Moved by the philosophy and the power of the practice, Shaun trained to guide others and has been leading yoga and meditation classes since 2014.

