5 Lessons I Learned About Taking Control of My Life

Making wise decisions is an important component of my life from the time I feel like I am mature. I also made so many bad choices, and that led to so many issues because we know our decisions have numerous effects on us.

Our decisions affect the directions we go in, the connections we make, and the results we get.

But making decisions is not always simple, and we frequently have to make tough decisions that need serious thought.

I am still in medical school, and I have realized that making good decisions is important not only in my academics but in all aspects of life.

I know that making choices is not easy.

Indecision can occasionally make bad situations much worse. Hence, we must be resolute and make decisions that are in our best interests.

Here are five lessons I’ve learned about making wise choices throughout my life.

…

Lesson 1: Although certain questions may lack a clear-cut answer, it is still possible to decide between them.

“Some questions cannot be answered, but they can be decided.”

I found this line in the book that I was recently reading. These lines have stuck with me throughout my life, especially when faced with difficult decisions.

There are instances when the answers to decisions aren’t entirely obvious. But this is not an excuse to do nothing while waiting for a sign from on high.

Rather, we must instead tap into our inner sage and choose a course of action. Although it may not be perfect, at least it is something. Nevertheless, “something is better than nothing,” as the proverb says.

…

Lesson 2: Don’t Be a Wishy-Washy Wimp — Embrace Your Convictions!

Making decisions requires having strong convictions.

Indeed, I learned at a young age that I couldn’t just ramble on and change my mind every five minutes. I need to be firmly committed to certain strong beliefs.

Let me explain in simple words.

It means having a strong commitment to our ideals and principles and acting on them. This helps us stay true to ourselves and avoid making decisions that aren’t in our best interests.

I felt like I had a sense of purpose and direction when I believed in something.

And let’s be honest, no one likes a wimp who can’t make up their mind.

Simply put, whenever we have to make a choice, we should take a deep breath, block out distractions, and pay attention to the inner voice that always knows what is right.

Accept your convictions and allow them to lead you to greatness!

…

Lesson 3: Slam the door on negativity by being a decisive powerhouse.

Indecision can lead to negative thinking and emotions.

Whenever negative thoughts come knocking at my door, initially I used to feel like I had to roll over and let them take over. But then I realized that I had the power to take charge and channel my inner decisiveness to slam the door on those bad vibes.

When we are indecisive, we tend to overthink things and create negative scenarios in our minds.

But being decisive is like having a superhero shield that protects me from negativity. I can say to myself, “Hey, negative thoughts! Not today, not ever!”

When I make a decision and stick to it, I’m not only showing myself that I’m in control, but I’m also telling negativity to take a hike.

In simple terms, I just want to tell you that by being decisive, we can stop negative thinking and focus on positive outcomes.

…

Lesson 4: An indecisive person allows instability to creep into every area of life.

This lesson hit home for me because, as someone who used to suffer from indecision, I know directly how much it can wreck your life.

It can lead to a sense of instability that permeates all aspects of your life when you can’t decide on even the smallest issues. It feels like you’re always on the edge of a cliff, never knowing when you’ll lose your balance and fall.

But once I tried to be more decisive, things got better. Afterward, I saw a significant change in my life.

Do you know what truly happened?

Things felt more stable, and I felt like I had more control all of a sudden.

I had also been confused about my decision. Making a decision is not always simple, but I’ve come to realize that moving forward is preferable to remain mired in doubt, even if the choice you make is not ideal.

But the key thing that I want to tell you — and take it from me — is that being decisive is key to maintaining stability and moving forward with confidence.

…

Lesson 5: Don’t be the person who can’t commit to a decision and leaves everything to “maybe.”

This lesson is a simple yet powerful one.

Don’t be that person who can’t commit to a decision and leaves everything hanging in the air with a “maybe.”

This person is typical; they never put all their eggs in one basket.

It means that the person is afraid to make a decision and would rather stay in limbo than take a chance.

Life is full of choices, and if we can’t settle on one and follow through with it, we’ll miss out on a lot.

Hence, I don’t want to be known as someone who perpetually hedges. Even if my choice isn’t the “best,” I want to be the one to take a stand and act.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

