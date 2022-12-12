5 Most Common Ways Cheaters Communicate With Their Lovers

Whether you like it or not, there is a good chance that someone will cheat on you in a love relationship. More relationships than you might think are plagued by cheating, and it frequently leaves innocent victims wondering “how exactly did they manage to establish a whole other relationship behind my back?” There are more ways to have an affair than you can imagine now that we live in the wonderful age of technology. Here are the top five ways that lovers are duped by their partners.

1. Dating App

Keep in mind that dating apps are more than just sites to like and swipe on gorgeous photographs. Because you don’t even need the person’s phone number to add to your contacts, the chat and message features on Tinder, Bumble, and other dating apps are the ideal spot for a cheater to conduct their business. Additionally, if a partner were to check through a phone, they might skip right over the contacts and voicemails and instead focus on the texts and voicemails! If your partner uses dating apps, you may want to investigate as it’s one of the most popular ways for liars to contact their lovers.

2. Second Phone

It’s possible that your partner uses a whole other smartphone for that purpose if they are committed to a second relationship. You won’t ever accidentally view a hidden text because the number is different. Having a second phone for cheating is a completely legal choice today with decent quality phones being sold for inexpensive prices.

3. Social Media

Once again, continuing social media infidelity means that your partner never even needs to know the person’s phone number — everything is done through in-app messaging! Slipping into someone’s DMs is quite simple, but it may be the beginning of a lot of trouble if they decide to reply and start a conversation!

4. Work

The workplace is a traditional environment for spawning cheaters, if we’re talking about face-to-face conversation rather than internet communication. The proximity and sheer number of hours spent together throughout the week can definitely lead to something more serious because it’s the one place in your partner’s life where you don’t need to get your permission in order to be there. As a result, they have more freedom to interact with whomever they choose.

5. Through a Friend

Although it seems improbable, you’d be surprised at how frequently secret relationships are carried out through a mutual acquaintance! A mutual buddy who is okay with engaging in a little bit of infidelity can be used to relay messages and hook-ups if someone wants to take extra precautions to avoid being discovered. If a partner notices a lot of messages coming from a coworker of the same sex, they won’t question it, will they? They’ll assume it’s simply friendly conversation, but in reality, those messages are being used to arrange covert dates and encounters that will eventually result in a full-fledged affair. Playing this game is risky!

