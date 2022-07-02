5 Quotes About the Love Will Change Your Thinking

Quotes are the ideas that we love to share with others. They can transform our thoughts and help us grow as people.

As we know, love and relationships are common themes in quotes.

Some quotes show that the speaker has found and is happy in love. Others express their distaste for any kind of love or relationship.

And some quotes have a completely different take on what love is. For example, one quote says, “Best not to know anything about anyone”.

In this post, I will share five quotes from different people with different perspectives on what love and relationships mean to them.

Hopefully, these quotes will clear up any confusion you might have about love and relationships.

…

“I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

What this quote tells us is that if we are going to be in a relationship, then we need to accept the other person for the flaws they may have.

Love has no room for perfectionists because we all know that there’s no such thing as perfect people.

Somewhere, we always want to be with people who are perfect because we are only imperfect ourselves.

I think this quote is saying that we need to accept our flaws and embrace them and see the good things in them rather than try to find a perfect person.

And you know what? It is hard to find someone who is perfect.

But it’s easier to find someone who is imperfect but can share a world of happiness with you.

…

“Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle; love is a war; love is a growing up. “ — James Baldwin

This quote tells us that love is hard. There are times in our lives when we will see love as a struggle to overcome.

Love can be one of the most beautiful things, not only when it’s at its peak but when it’s going up to that peak.

You might even see love as something positive for the first time in your life.

But this quote is saying that there are also moments in life when you need to learn from those struggles and grow from them.

…

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

This quote is about the concept of falling in love. And it is for that reason that this quote is so popular.

People always want to know what the signs of falling in love are, and we all want to find out how to keep a person you love with you and how to make them happy.

I think there is a lot of truth in this quote because we have all been once in a relationship where we couldn’t fall asleep.

After all, the reality of our life was just too amazing.

And that’s when we feel a sense of joy and hope because we have finally found the person who makes us happy.

…

“Love is like the wind; you can’t see it but you can feel it.” — Nicholas Sparks

This is one of the most romantic quotes you will see in a relationship.

It is a reminder that love is not something you can see; it is something you can feel in the air. Love is intangible and casual.

You may have a feeling that someone has feelings for you, but when they are “on-”, they won’t show it because they will think it is too early to do so.

So they will play it cool until they are sure that they love you.

But there are times when one person is not sure to express their feelings because it is too early to do so, and others want to share their feelings but keep them to themselves for fear of rejection.

The main point of this quote is that you cannot see love until you feel it.

And the only way we can feel love is through expressing our emotions and heartfelt emotions.

“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” — Kurt Vonnegut

I think this quote talks about the idea of loving whoever is around to be loved. This is a beautiful quote, and I love it because it tells us that our lives are not all about us but also about the people around us and how we can make them happy.

We need to see ourselves as part of the greater good in this world that struggles for peace and justice, just like how Kurt Vonnegut saw himself.

I love the way Kurt Vonnegut thought about life, and this quote is one of the best examples of that.

…

And I hope that these quotes will help you see things from a different point of view.

And maybe we can apply these insights to all areas of our lives. Maybe seeing things from a different perspective will help us achieve things that are worth achieving.

