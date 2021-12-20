5 Reasons People Cheat According to Experts

There are several reasons why people cheat.

Low self-esteem, neglect, lack of sexual or emotional satisfaction, the list is lengthy. Some studies even claim that you’re more likely to be cheated on if you have a good sex life.

For the record, I don’t think cheating is ever justifiable. If things are really that bad, you can just leave the relationship.

However, understanding the psychological reasons behind why some people cheat can be helpful, and you might find this useful if you ever find yourself or a friend in this situation.

With that being said, here are a few reasons why people cheat, according to the experts.

They do it for the thrill of something new.

Some people cheat because they want to feel that thrill or the excitement of something new in their lives.

They get tired of their daily routines: waking up at the same time every morning, kids jumping in their bed, commuting to work, picking up x y and z from the store, the “did-you-pay-this?” conversations.

“For the cheater, the sex and relationship at home might feel boring, predictable, and mundane. Someone new provides a fresh and exhilarating alternative. Additionally, when there’s a risk of being caught, it heightens the level of excitement.” — Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert

Psychologist Robert Weiss says for these types of cheaters, infidelity can also be an exploration of never experienced or long-repressed parts of the self.

“It’s a type of freedom from who they have been and currently are. Interestingly, they usually don’t want to change who they are; they simply want to escape those constraints for a short while — to feel young again, to feel unburdened, to explore and grow and experience life. When these individuals cheat, they’re not looking for another person, they’re looking for themselves (or, at the very least, for a lost or long-ignored aspect of themselves.)”

A new person takes away their daily worries because they’re so infatuated that all they think about is that person they’re cheating with and everyday stress fades because the affair provides immunity from the vulnerabilities of a true relationship and reality.

They feel neglected by their significant other.

Some people stray because they’re not feeling love or affection within their current relationship.

Maybe their partner isn’t actively showing them affection, or they don’t feel valued enough. The cheater will say things like, “I deserve to be happy; my partner doesn’t value me or appreciate me” in order to justify the cheating.

“Feelings of neglect or under-appreciation can often lead to cheating. If you’re comfortable in the relationship but don’t feel loved, cheating seems like the best way to get the attention you crave.” — Caleb Backe.

In an article on Cosmopolitan, 14 guys open up about the specific reasons they cheated, and one of them said:

“The relationship I was in wasn’t going very well, and I met someone that really gave me a lot of attention, and it felt really good. I felt wanted again, and instead of taking a step back and figuring things out, I thought with my dick and just followed it.” — Derrick, 27

When I read this, I remembered when Steve from Sex and the City cheated on Miranda. They hadn’t been intimate in six months, so he strayed from their marriage, and as Miranda put it, he broke them.

They ended up going to counseling and getting back together because neither one of them wanted to lose each other, and Miranda realized that, in fact, she had neglected her relationship with her husband.

That being said, it’s still not an excuse, and in some cases, no amount of love in a relationship will stop someone from seeking more attention elsewhere.

They’re incapable of dealing with problems within the relationship, so they seek out something that feels easy.

I once heard that a common reason why married men cheat is that they feel too guilty about leaving their relationship despite being unhappy.

They’ve been together for a while, they have kids, a history, but their ongoing problems have become a burden. Instead of addressing the issues, they avoid them and sweep them under the rug.

Eventually, they become a stranger to their partner, avoiding anything that might bring up how they really feel.

But, a part of them doesn’t exactly think they’re doing anything wrong. They believe that by staying with their partner, and living under the same roof as their kids, and providing them with some semblance of a “family life,” they’re doing a good thing.

So instead, they seek out quick fixes by getting sex from other women, hoping it’ll cover up their dissatisfaction with themselves and their lives.

Therapist Robert Weiss says,

“Men think, well, I just did this, but in every other way I’m reliable, I’m responsible, I’m committed, I show up, I’m a really good guy. It’s just the cheating.”

They have abandonment issues.

It sounds counterproductive to cheat if you’re afraid of someone leaving you, but according to family and relationship psychotherapist Dr. Fran Walfish, abandonment issues are a big driving factor in cheating.

Based on a study, people with abandonment issues and lower self-confidence are more likely to cheat because of two particular attachment styles.

Anxious; where fear of abandonment leads to clingy behavior, and avoidant attachment in which people ignore their insecurities and attempt to retain their independence.

Psychologist Susan Krauss Whitbourne says,

“The anxiously attached may seek sexual encounters, even if they’re already in a relationship because they equate sex with love. Those who have an avoidant attachment style, on the other hand, have difficulty making commitments and therefore are likely to stray because they don’t feel that connected to their partner.”

They have insecurity issues.

Everybody has a basic level of insecurities, but some people are so deeply insecure that if you don’t pay them enough attention they’ll end up finding it elsewhere.

“Insecurity can lead to the need to ‘prove’ yourself sexually. The conquest of someone who isn’t your partner is an all too easy way to feel good about yourself.” — Caleb Backe.

Psychologist Michelle Russell says insecure people are most likely to stray based on a study that surveyed 200 newly married couples over a period of four years.

When I was 17 I dated someone who had extreme insecurity issues. If he saw me talking to male coworkers or even saw a stranger smiling at me, all hell would break loose.

We went to a concert together once, I was beyond excited to see Lana Del Rey, and he was in a pretty decent mood that day. What could go wrong? I thought. Wrong.

I received a text from a male coworker, it was a regular text. A friendly, “how are you, are you working today?” and my now-ex saw it. He proceeded to spend the entire evening sulking, ignoring me and asked the girl next to him for her number.

People who are insecure tend to seek out confirmation of their own desirability, so they use the reinforcement of a new person to boost their own self-confidence.

Bonus: Self-gratification.

“When one’s need for self-gratification outweighs their need for intimacy, cheating is likely to occur.” — Mark Manson.

Some people have no respect for anyone and only care about their immediate gratifications. You could also call these individuals narcissists because it’s all about them and their needs.

It’s not enough to have one person loving them; they want to make sure everyone loves them.

They’ll only feel validated when someone outside of their relationship flirts with them, sleeps with them, or kisses them. They put it out for you to see too.

They want you to notice how the cute waitress was holding their gaze for too long. They want you to see they have options.

A study discovered that narcissism is linked to people feeling less committed in general because they love the idea of finding someone better.

With that being said, these are just a few of many reasons that people cheat, according to the experts.

People have radically different perspectives when it comes to dating, and making commitments to one another which is why it’s so important to know what you want before entering a relationship, and ensuring your values and beliefs align with one another.

I don’t believe you should tolerate cheating in your relationship, but I also think it’s important to understand why someone does it. It’ll at least help the healing process.

