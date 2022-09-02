5 Signs He Is Faking His Love For You

Sometimes it is hard to tell if someone loves you or they are toying with your feelings. I think everyone has this once in their life.

Love is so complicated and that’s why there’s a lot of advice out there about relationships.

You start questioning yourself whether he loves you when you are already in the relationship or if you’ve been heartbroken before. When you’ve been lied to before it’s somehow hard to believe that there’s someone who can love you genuinely for the right reasons not just toy with your feelings.

People love dating so much and I have two hard truths you need to know about dating:

1. You can’t always be the victim in every relationship or the person that men dump all the time.

There has to be a problem for that to happen consistently. Before getting into another relationship, try to find out the reason why the last one ended. Don’t just say he was the problem, you might be the problem too, so dig in to find out what was wrong before getting yourself into another mess.

2. If you are not dating for marriage, you are dating for the heartbreak

No one wants to hear this, and I get it because dating is sweet, and no many commitments. On the other hand, marriage requires you to be committed and self-disciplined. Many people run from the responsibilities so they’d rather date.

A good number of datings end in heartbreaks, next time before getting into a relationship ask yourself what you are getting into.

Now that you are familiar with those two, let’s find out how to spot those guys who are only toying with your feelings.

1. Doesn’t Take Things Serious

This is a red flag and it doesn’t come as a surprise. If a person is not interested in you, they’ll show it multiple times.

It again has to do with commitment. When you plan things, does he keep up? Does he take your plans and dates seriously?

Is it easier for him to say sorry than commit to something?

If you answered those questions, then you have an idea of where you are headed.

2. Romantic Only When He Wants Something From You

A behavior most men have when they want what they want. When a man comes into your life with this motive, you’ll see it at some point, maybe not at the beginning because both of you are into it.

It comes to a point where the only time they are interested in you is when they have feelings. The other times you are ignored and not even given attention.

When in this situation you might give in because you think sex is the only thing you can offer. Many women have been in this situation, where a man shows you that you are a sex object and you believe it.

You know what?

No matter how good your intimacy is, if a man wants to use you, he’ll do it and move on to his next victim.

3. Doesn’t Care About Your Opinion

You have to understand that, when someone doesn’t love you, they will give little to no attention to your opinions.

When they have no interest in you, they won’t care about what you have to say. Couples who have had a spouse who is not interested in the can attest to this.

When your opinions become useless, try to find out whether you are wanted or not, it might be a sign.

4. Doesn’t Talk Of a Future With You

One of the best and sweetest ways you can know someone loves you is when they plan a future with you. This way, you start sharing dreams which you’ll want to achieve together.

Like sometimes you may hear a couple say that there’s a place they wanted to visit together one day. Those are people who not only plan a future together but also see it.

It is questionable when the love of your life is always making plans for his future without you included.

5. Only Kind In Public

This one can make you sick because people will always think you are okay.

It is a very toxic behavior, especially when he acts to please others and is mean or not attentive to you in private.

A very famous preacher shared a story about how he was always grumpy to his wife. They’d ride in their car to church without saying a word to one another and then put on a fake smile when in church.

The problem with such a person is that even when they are at fault, they’d rather make you look bad than spoil their image. They will then apologize in private.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

