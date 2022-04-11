5 Signs That Someone Likes You

We are living through hard times with Covid and the war. At least they allow us to go outside again — time to hit the bars with some friends again and find some new potential friends and more.

Do you have a hard time recognising any potential signs of the preferred sex? It’s not exactly written on their forehead.

What if I told you it’s possible to determine someone’s interest in you? Pay attention to the following pointers.

Body language

About 90% of all language is non-verbal. Body language can range from very distinct to broad, visible gestures. It can be a good indicator if they smile a lot and make eye contact with you.

If you look at the stance of their body, you may notice a lot. If they turn towards you with their whole body in a group setting, this can be a good sign they show interest in you.

Proximity

A more forward hint is when they try to be close to you. I’m not speaking about an invasion of your bubble. They do not want to come off as creepy, but they will lurk closer to a comfortable distance.

If they lean into you, it may as well be a clue they show interest, as Jack Shafer, Ph. D explains in his article.

Of course, if they fancy you, they will try the following.

Touching

They breeze past your leg with theirs. Light touching of the hand on your arm. They may play it off as accidental, but they’ll try it again if they show genuine interest. Look at things like the eagerness to hug you, put their arm around you or put yours around them. They want to be close and touchy when interested. Next up, listen to how they talk.

Voice

This one is an obvious sign. If they lower (males) or increase (females) the pitch of their voice while talking to you, this may be a good hint. If you are not sure, listen to them while they are talking to friends.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

One of the best signs is when they prolong the conversation by dragging in new topics.

They want to keep in contact with you for as long as possible.

Listen to the tempo of their speaking as well. If they speak as fast or slower, this may state that they do not want to pressure you by talking faster than you.

Finally, while there are hints in voice and gestures, look at how they mimic you.

Mirroring

Copying your intonation and talking style is another sign person’s interest.

This article explains mirroring thoroughly.“Mirroring body language is a way to bond and build understanding. It is a powerful tool that we use instinctively without even being aware of it.”

Mirroring body language is a non-verbal way to say, ‘I am like you, I feel the same’.

Mirroring is the highest subconscious compliment someone can give.

Women will be more likely to do this, as men tend to learn that they have to keep their emotions in check and not show them. Of course, this is not said that all women can do this or that all men are exempt from this ability.

This may well be the strongest indicator that someone likes you. This is the fastest way to show your interest in the other party and thus create a connection.

Conclusion

These are only a few examples of how to recognise someone’s (romantic) interest.

While it is not an exact science, it can help you along when trying to find a new potential mate.

Keep these in mind, and you’ll never be doubting potential interest again.

…

Follow me on Twitter to find my newest articles! If you liked it, you could always buy me a coffee.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***