5 Signs That Will Tell You That Your Partner Is Slowly Losing Interest in the Relationship

As time goes on, everything that has a beginning must surely have an end and a stitch in time saves nine.

Before anything begins to fade away, it always gives us an initial warning sign to take into consideration, but we do give it less concern thinking it might probably be a mere sign of no origin.

Those signs may indirectly be giving us a piece of information about what might happen in the future which can be dangerous or good to our physical and mental well-being.

The earlier we become conscious of those signs, the better we can easily find a remedy to them. This is because: “Necessity is the mother of invention”.

Every relationship has its warning signs that either of the partner(man/woman) has begun to lose interest/energy in the relationship that used to be fun-filled before.

Those signs arise when the man/woman feels they don’t wish to be with you again but doesn’t know the best way to communicate it to you.

They decided to display those signs in a dramatic way of which you may be taking for granted until it finally hits you with reality. “The lights they said: are on but nobody’s home”.

Mentioned below, are the signs that your partner is slowly losing interest in the relationship:

1. Communication became minimal.

Communications between partners play a gigantic role in every relationship as one’s expression of love, thought and feelings are shared.

It is very unusual when the one you used to have fun with through lively conversations(both on chat and phone call) suddenly loses energy to it without knowing where you’ve got it all wrong that warrants the unnecessary changes.

He/she became less concerned when you now talk and sometimes, you appear to be a boring person and disturbing to their sight, your words seem like noise and they look for silly excuses to keep your distance from talking to them even when you try to know from them what has caused the sudden change in their character.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You’re longer not found interesting in words as your expressions now breed unnerving anger.

you’ve got to pay attention to this unusual attitude from your partner and know whether you’re still needed in the relationship or not.

2. Lack of intimacy, attention, and concern over your welfare.

Human needs a wall to lean on, they share them in and outs with a particular person whom they thought is important to their life.

Showing greater concern and guiding them to the appropriate route.

The one you used to be very much closed to now distances his/herself from you for no tangible reasons, acting towards each other like a stranger you never for once dream of, and the normal attention expected to be enjoyed by both partners lessened.

Your well-being matters no much to them as it used to be, as they now give less concern.

Secrecy, worries, and disturbing pains about oneself to share with a partner are of no importance to their hearing again.

Those actions have an indirect message trying to convey to you about your partner’s changed behavior toward you as this might probably be because they now see, listen, value and understand another person outside the relationship.

3. Lack of trust, & honesty in words and action.

Trust and honesty is a vital thing in a relationship as it breeds healthy togetherness.

When there is a sudden loss between partners, it became difficult to live in peace.

At this very point in the relationship, either of the male/female finds it inappropriate to share their true feelings, and instead, they conceal it to themselves and gave a convincing fake expression and gesture.

They now act weirdly and get agitated with little things.

Those signs are noticeably for declination in feelings toward a loved one.

4. Loss of feelings that accompany a fit of inordinate anger.

Feelings of love toward one’s partner are the greater signs of appreciation and belonging.

When these feelings are lost, the relationship began to dwindle.

Love and caring gradually became less important as your partner now think you deserve it no more, they can even refuse to eat your meal for no reason and when a complaint is made, they take it personally and sometimes lead to unnecessary anger of no reasonable origin that can result to a fight where the frail gender suffered mostly.

This is a warning sign that: outside the relationship, a person other than you, is now cherished and honored where you’re now important to them. So, you have to be cognizant of this and the panacea is: it’s better you search for peace of mind elsewhere or become emotionally deranged while still enduring to stay where your presence isn’t longer appreciated.

5. Less appreciation over things done as the love and caring became one-sided without any reciprocation from the other.

Showing gratitude and concern for the little things done for the relationship will not only make the person feel be long and happy, but it also makes them have the feeling of doing more to keep the relationship grooming better.

Sometimes, your partner would keep forcing a fake smile on their face to avoid being arguably suspected even when the attraction/affection has been developed for someone else.

They simply do this to show at least little appreciation of love even when the feeling isn’t present in them any longer.

The things you now sacrifice for the love become unnoticed, they simply want you away from them and thought: acting toward you like that will give you better thinking that your presence isn’t needed any longer.

As it was always said: “It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters much”.

It’s so disheartening that the one we wish to spend our entire life with suddenly changes into a stranger we never for once thought of.

With patience, endurance and love, we tend to make things come back to normal as they used to previously be but everything seems to keep falling apart.

We gave it time, wishing things could turn normal, we keep trying to force by pleading a person to stay who doesn’t want to, forgetting that: When a door closes, another opens for a better and our life is never attached permanently to anyone.

it’s best you follow your heart as it’s part of your soul and give it peace by simply letting go because: “You don’t have to die while trying to save your relationship, it’s better to kill the relationship to save your life” as nothing ever goes away until it teaches us what we need to know about life…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***