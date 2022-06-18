5 Signs Your Partner Is Lying

Detecting a liar can be challenging.

Sometimes it is not the process of detecting but the aftermath of it which is facing the reality of being lied to by your partner.

Unless they are taking a lie detector test, we can never be 100% sure of their lying, however, there are indeed certain signs that might betray their deception and help you evaluate the situation better.

They do not keep promises

If you have caught your partner breaking his/her own words and coming up with a lot of delayed suggestions many times, you should reconsider the reliability of their words.

Even though it is totally possible to postpone meetings or dates due to some unforeseen last-minute incidents, gaining a bad reputation for that and not making up to you afterward is a big red flag.

They make no eye contact

This is one of the most obvious signs of a liar as making eye contact is believed to be linked to telling the truth.

Eye contact is so hard to get while you are being lied to in the face. Even when a liar looks directly into your eyes, maybe trying to be convincing, this is usually very short-term.

Liars cannot maintain eye contact because they want to evade the situation in which they are being interrogated.

They are inconsistent with details

Have you realized that you have been filled in with differing details for the same event or a certain period of time?

One of the famous signs of a liar is the inconsistency with the information they share with others. As they are lying in the first place, it might be hard for them to remember the different kinds of false info along with the truth in their memory.

That’s why it is very likely that asking about the same thing more than once will provide you with more than one answer.

Countless excuses

You won’t be surprised at the fact that a liar’s brain tends to work more than a person who tells the truth when being asked about matters of concern.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This might also be a trap for them to fall and get caught, nevertheless, they are constantly creating false stories in their heads as the answer/defense. This is simply what they do.

So by being aware of the pattern and the intensity of excuses you can easily detect a liar. Especially if it is your partner who always finds a different excuse for an activity or a meeting that has been delayed.

Your gut feeling

And sometimes you don’t even need any sign or any things of that sort. Sometimes the truth is there and you feel it whether you want it or not.

You can also see it in the disconnection of facial expressions and the vibes they are trying to give. Resisting or giving in to that feeling is totally up to you, however.

Considering how we try so hard to build and maintain trust, it is definitely not easier to admit to the possible but harsh truth of your significant other lying to you.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock