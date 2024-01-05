5 Surprisingly Easy Mental Models to Help You Make Better Decisions Faster

We make around 35.000 decisions a day.

The more decisions we make consciously the more fatigue we experience.

I have been there.

As an overthinker, every decision has to be thought through. Even small ones.

By noon I had already spent more energy on decision making than most people would in the whole day.

So what to do? How can I make decision-making an easier process without decreasing the quality of my choices?

The answer is mental models. They provide a system for thinking and evaluating options.

A peacefulness follows any decision, even the wrong one — Rita Mae Brown

In my never-ending attempt to simplify my life, I have researched dozens of concepts for decision-making.

I even had a course on decision-making at university.

Over the years, I found the following 5 models particularly helpful.

…

The Decision Timing Rule

I use this model when I’m hesitant about making a big decision.

Often, we don’t want to make a decision. We defer it because we have doubts.

In many cases, we have to make the decision promptly because of the consequence of delaying the decision.

The earlier we decide, the bigger our impact.

Example 1: Should I stop this project?

Maybe I need more information to come to a verdict. But each day I wait I lose money. After weeks there may be not much left to decide.

Example 2: Should I take this job offer?

I may want to talk to people about it or wait for better offers. But if I wait too long, the offer may be gone.

Not making a choice is a decision even if it’s unconscious. It’s a resolution that we don’t communicate. Not even to ourselves.

This leads to uncertainty and stress.

The ‘Decision Timing’ model helps me decide when to make a big decision.

What I do:

I figure out what I need to make the choice

I commit to a date to come to a conclusion

I communicate it even if it’s just to myself

I use the following template:

I will take this decision by ____(insert date) after _____(insert needed action), else I risk (or lose) _____ (insert risk or potential loss).

For example:

I will decide on the job offer by January 10th after talking to Mr. X, else I risk losing the offer.

The goal is to bridge the divide between doubt and decision. To hit the sweet spot between knowledge and the impact of the decision.

…

The Yes/No Rule

You can use this rule when you want to make decisions quickly and you have a set of fixed criteria in place.

For example, doctors tend to use this system in their daily routine when time is short. They make a diagnosis based on a process of elimination.

Does the patient have a fever? Is his blood pressure too low? Does he have a headache? etc.

I recently used it when searching for a new apartment to skim through the hundreds of options.

I defined some non-negotiable parameters for my search such as:

Rent below X €

Size above 80 m2

Either in the areas A, B, or C

Now I compared each option to these criteria. As soon as I hit a ‘No’ I dismissed the offer.

If I answer ‘Yes’ to all 3 questions for an apartment, I add it to the shortlist of places to contact.

…

The Rubber Band Model

This model works best when you have 2 options that seem equally good:

One option is to make a change and the other is staying with things as they are.

Imagine you’re facing a decision that could irrevocably alter your future. For example, ending a relationship, changing a career, or moving to another city.

You may already have listed the pros and cons. But you’re still undecided.

What now?

Try the Rubber Band Model.

Reframe the question to What’s holding me? What’s pulling me?

At first glance, it looks like the pros and cons model.

The difference is that What’s holding me? What’s pulling me? are both positive. They reflect a situation with 2 attractive alternatives.

It’s a different frame.

For example, I used it when making a recent career change. I asked myself:

What’s holding me in the old position? The people and the comfort

What’s pulling me to the new opportunity? The chance to grow and gain more responsibility

Now I could feel which pull was stronger. And, which one was more in line with my values.

It made my decision easier.

…

The ‘Limit Your Options’ Rule

This one is for when there are too many options to choose from. For example:

Where or what do we eat tonight? What should I wear?

More is difficult.

Most people think the more options the better. But the opposite is true.

Too many options lead to mental exhaustion.

Having 100 choices means you have to decide for 1 and against 99. For your mind, that’s like 100 little decisions.

Having only 2 alternatives is much simpler.

That’s why Marc Zuckerberg always wears the same shirt.

One decision less. Energy saved.

It’s called the paradox of choice. They demonstrated this in the famous jam experiment:

In the supermarket, they offered a variety of jams for people to try.

On one day they offered 6 different types. 40% of shoppers tried and 30% bought a jar.

On another day they offered 24 types. 60% of people tried but only 2% bought a jar.

Choice is alluring but confusing

What does this mean for your life?

It’s simple. Limit the number of choices.

For example, on regular days I always wear either a black or a white T-shirt.

Or, when I go out to eat I decide upfront which type of food, which area, and a restaurant rating of above 4.2 on Google.

I eliminate choices wherever I can.

These little things make life easier.

…

The Gift Model

Do you know the feeling when you’re unsure what present to buy for someone?

I have it all the time.

Sometimes choosing a present feels like a minefield.

What if they don’t like it? What if it’s too cheap? What if it’s much more expensive than their present for me?

Quite the potential for awkward situations.

The Gift Model can help.

Think of a diagram with 2 axes:

How expensive is the gift? How valued is it?

Place your options here and compare them.

For example, expensive jewelry is pricey but they might value it less than quality time together.

Think of your grandfather’s old watch or dad’s oldtimer: Those hit the jackpot by being expensive and having non-monetary value.

A general rule of thumb:

It’s better to be a little more expensive than too cheap.

High non-monetary value gifts such as experiences are better than material things

Try this model next time you buy presents.

…

Key Takeaways

Making decisions faster will simplify your life.

Making decisions better will reduce the risks in your life.

Making decisions faster and better will improve your life.

For this you need models.

Try the following 5:

The ‘Yes-or-No’ Rule for faster decision-making when you have a set of fixed criteria

for faster decision-making when you have a set of fixed criteria The Rubber Band Model for times when you are unsure about making a change

for times when you are unsure about making a change The ‘Limit Your Options’ Rule for occasions with too many possible choices

for occasions with too many possible choices The Gift Model for making presents under uncertainty

Keep in mind that not deciding is always the worst decision

What decisions are you making today?

…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Florian Schmetz on Unsplash