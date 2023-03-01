5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming a Parent

Becoming a father is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, but it’s also been a wild emotional ride filled with constant surprises. I have been a new dad now for only seven months, and looking back, there are a few things I wish I knew before becoming a dad/parent. So, for all of you soon-to-be dads/parents out there, here are my top five things I wish I had known before becoming a dad/parent:

Time speeds up and slows down: Becoming a new parent changes one’s perception of time as time seems to slow down and speed up all at once. The days can feel long, tiresome, and exhausting, yet the weeks and months seem to fly by in the blink of an eye. As a new parent, you become more aware of the passage of time. Every milestone and development, every first step, every first vowel sound, is a reminder of how quickly your child is growing and changing. Suddenly, the time you spend with your child becomes more precious, and you realize how fleeting it is. As a new parent, you appreciate making the most of every moment. Sleep is a luxury: As a new parent, you’ll quickly learn that sleep is a luxury. Your baby (especially newborns) will have their own schedule, which might not align with yours. Be prepared for countless sleepless nights and naps during the day. Oh, and be ready to run on caffeine and no sleep! Diapers can get expensive: Diapers are a necessary expense for any new parent, but they can add up very quickly. One thing I wish I had known before becoming a parent was how expensive diapers and baby essentials could be. Not only do you have to budget for the cost of diapers themselves, but you also have to factor in the cost of wipes, diaper cream, and other baby essentials. Note: make sure ALWAYS to pack more than you think you need. You’re a walking baby spit-up: This is something every new dad will eventually get used to. It’s inevitable and inescapable. Stock up on extra clothing, burp cloths, and tissues, and learn to embrace it. Welcome to the journey of parenthood. You’ll learn to love the baby talk: As a new dad, I was too shy and nervous about engaging our son in “baby talk” during his first couple weeks on this planet. However, I eventually gave in to a new set of noises and sounds that only our family could understand and love. It’s incredible how you can communicate with a tiny human without words… just sounds, gestures, and facial expressions. The love you feel for your child is indescribable: I couldn’t understand what this meant when other parents told me their love for their children was different. And now, I don’t think I can even fully explain it, either. The love you feel for your child is indescribable. It’s a love different from any other love you’ve ever felt before, one that can and will change you forever.

In conclusion, being a new dad/parent may come with tremendous challenges and unexpected moments, but the love, joy, and fulfillment that come with it are absolutely priceless. The feeling of holding your child for the first time, hearing their first cry, hearing their first laugh, and watching them develop, grow and learn is an experience like no other. The sleepless nights, frustrated moments, poop bombs, identity crises, and endless diaper changing may seem exhausting. Still, they’re all small sacrifices for the immense love and happiness of being a parent. Watch out; this might be one of the best things to happen to you and one that will truly humble you. Enjoy the ride.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

