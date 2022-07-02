5 Things to Know About Brittney Griner’s Detainment in Russia

Fam,

This week, Brittney Griner’s sham trial in Russia will begin. It’s been four months since Brittney was detained by Russian authorities, four months since she’s talked to her wife, Cherelle. The U.S. basketball phenom’s release date has been pushed back four times, and now they’re moving forward with her case in Russia. This is likely to add pressure on President Biden to negotiate, if the experiences of past American hostages in Russia are anything to go by. Her family, teammates, and fans have expressed outrage and concern over her detention and the unresponsiveness and slowness of policymakers. Brittney Griner is one of ours, and we want her back home.

HERE ARE FIVE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW (AND SHARE) ABOUT BRITTNEY GRINER’S DETAINMENT:

1. The war on drugs is global and has always been waged against marginalized identities, especially Black folks. This is an anti-Black narrative strategy used to demonize and pathologize Black people and has been happening for generations. If Brittney was a white woman, this might never have happened. Racial bias and dehumanization of Black people are perpetuated everywhere. Just last month, reports from Ukraine showed people of African descent shoved and barred from fleeing the country ahead of white people. Here in the United States, it took weeks of pressure from activists and family members for policymakers to speak up on Brittney’s behalf. If Brittney were white, there would be much more urgency from the U.S. to bring her home.

Russian prosecutors are making a case against Brittney for allegedly possessing cannabis vape cartridges, a practice codified by anti-Black U.S. policymaking. In the 20th century, the U.S. escalated a global war on drugs. By demonizing and criminalizing drugs, U.S. policymakers justified over-policing, mass incarceration, and aggressive military action—and in doing so, disappeared millions of Black people. Influenced by the U.S.’s draconian laws and mechanisms of punishment, the United Nations Conference on Narcotic Drugs (CND) followed suit in 1961, implementing a system of global narcotics regulation that criminalizes Black and brown poor people around the world, and only updated to remove cannabis from this list last year. The time is now to end the criminalization of people of color related to marijuana.

2. WNBA players are paid much less than NBA players. Brittney plays overseas in Russia during the off season, just like many other WNBA players, due to gender pay disparities. They are paid seven times less than NBA players, whereas overseas, they earn up to four times their U.S. salary. Ironically, Brittney has led UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian basketball team, to multiple championship titles, including the fifth EuroLeague Women’s championship title last year.

3. Being held in Russian custody as a Black queer person is inherently unsafe. Being a queer person in Russia means you are denied basic human rights and may encounter discrimination, violence, or jail time. LGBTQIA folks in Russia are unprotected, constantly targeted by anti-LGBTQIA propaganda, persecuted legally, and are victims of hate crimes. Political unrest between Ukraine and Russia has created even more hostility toward vulnerable communities. Brittney’s protection and well-being cannot be guaranteed in their custody.

4. Our community must rely on our own power, not institutions, to support and protect us. The early silence from media outlets and lack of urgency from the government are direct results of the perceived disposability and disregard for Black queer women’s safety. Spreading the word about what’s going on in our communities and taking action are integral to our ability to make change.

5. You can take action by joining the #BringBrittneyHome campaign. Our folks at Black Feminist Future (BFF) hold space every day to combat this injustice. BFF has launched the #BringBrittneyHome campaign to raise awareness and amplify the call to urge U.S. officials to ensure her safety and bring her home. Read their demands, sign the petition, and download their toolkit here!

Together, we can help bring Brittney home.

In solidarity,

Movement for Black Lives

