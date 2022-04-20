5 Things Your Man Wish You Knew

Men aren’t really known for sharing and expressing their feelings.

A guy, according to society, is an individual who does not disclose his sentiments and is capable of dealing with them on his own.

Men who express their emotions are viewed as weak by society, as persons who cannot cope with life’s pressures.

This attitude is carried over into maturity by young boys. They consider expressing one’s feelings to be a female trait. They consider it incompetent or weak to express their emotions.

Have you ever questioned why your man spends so much time on his Play Station or spends the entire day in the garage fixing things?

They do this because they see it as a means to divert their attention away from their problems.

This mentality has caused people to avoid discussing both the high and terrible points of their lives.

Believe me when I say that no matter how well you think you know your partner, there are things you don’t know about him.

They are feelings he has that he has never shared with anyone, no matter how close they are to him.

Men, too, have feelings, and there are times when they need to cry. Tears are shed for a variety of reasons, including pain and joy.”

Your man wishes he could tell you a lot of things. He has a lot of things he wants you to know, but he can’t seem to tell you about them. A man who truly loves you will constantly wish he could express his feelings and thoughts to you without having to say anything.

Are you curious about “what’s on his mind?” I’m going to tell you about eight common wants that most men have but seldom express.

…

1. He really cares about you

People aren’t interested in how much knowledge you have until they see how much you care about them.

He doesn’t show how much he cares about you, but believe me when I say that he does.

Your man sincerely wants you to be happy because he cares about you, but he also wants you to be happy because one of the most significant sources of his stress is your stress.

Because men are trained to suck up and deal with their feelings. It makes them to be really bad at communicating their feelings.

Not having to always remind you of how much he really loves and cares about you doesn’t mean he’s slowly losing interest in you.

…

2. He really loves you but likes spending time with his friends too

A bottle of beer or a game of sports is all it takes for two men to become lifelong friends.

This is because they were forbidden from discussing their sentiments with one another when they were young.

Instead, they were instructed that male friendships were purely based on shared energies, such as playing sports or video games with one another, going out for a beer, collaborating on a project, and so on.

They become best of friends as a result of this.

As a result, anytime a man feels the need to express himself, he spends time with his pals.

He may spend the entire day with his buddies, not talking about his feelings but rather engaged in activities such as playing games, sports, and so on.

A man spends a lot of time with his friends, not because he loves them more than his lady, but because he was taught from a young age that hanging out with his buddies is a good way to get over his feelings.

They see spending time with their friends as a means to communicate their feelings, as well as to console and encourage one another.

…

3. Desiring some alone time doesn’t mean he’s tired of your company

It is not a rejection of you as his woman when a man desires some alone time. It just signifies that he wishes to spend some time alone.

Suppressing sentiments and emotions that most guys are accustomed to can be extremely harmful to a man’s mental health.

Men are under a great deal of pressure. And having a lot of space is part of a man’s natural stress-reduction mechanism.

They require a significant amount of alone time in order to analyze and work through their true issues. This is the primary reason why guys require so much room.

If this happens, don’t be alarmed. It’s not personal, and there’s nothing wrong with your man needing some alone time. Rather than worrying or pursuing him, accept it.

Checking on him will only serve to irritate him and make him appear insecure.

Quiet is likely to help him regain his equilibrium faster than your well-intentioned conversation.

…

4. A boner doesn’t necessarily mean he’s horny

The presence of a boner is widely accepted as a sign of sexual excitement.

However, it turns out that having a boner doesn’t always mean a guy is turned on.

It’s very natural for men to have erections without feeling sexually stimulated or horny.

Your man wishes you would quit concluding that he is horny whenever you see him with an erection.

…

5. His goal is to help you achieve your goals

Every man wishes to:

Energize

Encourage

Teach

Advise

Offer guidance

Share the lessons he has learned in his journey

Give his woman the template to living a better life

Guide his woman step by step on the journey to victory

Be a mentor and not just a lover

Be with his woman every step of the way.

Every single man out there wish his woman knew that his only objective is to help her achieve all she has ever dreamed of.

He wishes you knew that achieving your dreams is his dream come true.

…

In summary:

Regardless of what has been mentioned, being able to connect with a man on a deeper level is the best approach to truly becoming the kind of woman he would tell all of his emotions to.

Some men, though, appear to be more difficult to emotionally connect with. They may have a different communication style or simply require more time to feel connected.

Instead of making him wish you knew specific things about him, imagine things from his point of view to better understand his feelings and connect emotionally with him.

Besides, all that men need is someone that understands the shit they go through in life.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

