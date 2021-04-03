5 Types of Guys You Could Be Overlooking for Dates

If you are dating, you probably have a type. And if you are not having much romantic success, I highly recommend that you try dating outside of that type. Pushing a bit outside of our comfort zones can feel uncomfortable and daunting. But it can also lead to a new awareness about the qualities that you most enjoy in a significant other. And a good way of not taking dates so seriously. You’re on a mission to meet great guys, and filter them down to the right one for you.

Here are 5 guys that I recommend dating:

The Short (or shorter than you) guy — These men might not be your ideal physical type, but they do tend to know themselves well. A shorter man has the potential to be a great catch, as he would likely be grateful that a taller woman is willing to meet him. These men have a smaller pool of women to choose from and could be unseen gems. https://thepopularman.com/short-men-dating-tips-for-success/ If he is kind and generous, and everything else is good, you will be so glad you went outside your usual type.

The Shy man — So the shy man is obviously quieter than the average man, and could be insecure about approaching you. You will need to put in some extra work to continue conversations in the beginning. https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a11327391/things-to-know-before-dating-shy-guy/

While it might take longer to get the ball rolling, a shyer man will likely be more commitment-focused and steadfast in his attentions. Focus on how much you have in common, and how easy the conversations are. Many shy men will be grateful to spend time with kind women. You will probably need to give him signs that you are interested before he initiates anything physical. But once he is confident that you are interested, you won’t need to worry about initiating contact. And he could be a keeper.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The volunteer — Men that are focused on making the world better can be great catches. If he has the time to meet you for dates, see what your conversations are like. If there is a click, give him a try. Many of these men are truly generous and loving with their people. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/why-volunteering-is-the-g_b_4298457 These guys often have serious depth beneath the squeaky clean facade.

The blunt man — You will always know where you stand with the extremely honest man. He expresses his opinions generously, whether you have asked for them or not. He can be quick to offend and will come across as judgemental. https://www.puckermob.com/relationships/14-things-to-know-before-dating-a-blunt-person/ But keep in mind that many of these men just have rough exteriors and are quite soft at heart.

Outdoorsy man — If you shied away from the bro type when you were younger or had some bad experiences, this man will seem like the opposite of what you want. It is important to check-in, and even try hiking or river rafting with him. See what he is like in these situations, and what the conversation is like. He could surprise you. https://blog.pof.com/2016/02/5-reasons-date-outdoorsy-guy/

Again, the idea of taking yourself outside of your own comfort zone is to experience new sorts of men. You will likely find out more about your own likes and dislikes as you go. Keep pushing through any discomfort you find, and you will grow and evolve as a human. This practice will also make you a better partner for the person that you end up settling down with.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***