5 Uncommon Tips to Elevate Cognitive Function Backed by Neurological Studies

Is it not possible that there are keys to a smarter, quicker, and better mind lying dormant within us, yearning to be stirred alive? Therefore, I will write here on unknown neuroscience caverns that could possibly turbo-charge our cognitive faculties!

Actually, While pursuing the elusive mental flexibility through well-trodden paths of exercise, medicine, and meditation. However, this is necessary; but, let us take a different route.

Rev Up Your Brain with Five Science-Backed Ways.

…

#1. Embrace Novelty:

Adopting newness can enhance cognitive processes. The brain releases dopamine in response to novelty and pleasure by activating the reward center. Besides uplifting mood, it energizes the brain’s memory centers. New experiences positively link to memory, creativity, a healthy brain, longevity, and happiness. Additionally, novelty invigorates the brain and increases the development of cognitive reserve.

Cognitive Reserve can be built up by having new experiences and developing skills to fight the degeneration of the brain. Exposure to new tasks or experiences over and over again, the brain is changed to enhance processing speed and working memory performance.

Hence, embracing novelty is vital for the sake of cognitive reserve, promotion of the health of the brain, and enhancement of cognitive abilities.

In simple, New experiences lead to:

Better memory

Increased creativity

Improved brain health and longevity

Boosted overall happiness

Novel experiences contribute to building a cognitive reserve:

This reserve acts as the brain’s defense mechanism against age-related decline.

Regularly seeking new experiences at work:

Changes brain dynamics

Enhances processing speed

Improves working memory performance

Practical Tip: Switch up your routine. Take a different route to work, learn a new hobby, or even rearrange your furniture!

…

#2. Harness the Power of Music:

According to research published in the Journal, learning to play a musical instrument enhances verbal memory, spatial skills, and literacy capacities.

Further, music as an art, promotes better neural interactions between the two hemispheres of the brain, thus enhancing learning processes, memory retention, fine motor skills, and both verbal and nonverbal analytical skills.

Children who have undergone a minimum of three years of instrumental music training demonstrated superior auditory discrimination, fine motor skills, vocabulary, and nonverbal reasoning abilities compared to their peers without such training.

Engaging in musical training during childhood can potentially influence academic achievements and IQ into young adulthood. Playing an instrument engages various parts of the brain at once, notably the visual, auditory, and motor regions, leading to enduring beneficial alterations in the brain.

Numerous brain scans have revealed structural differences between the brains of musicians and non-musicians.

Specifically, the corpus callosum, the significant cluster of nerve fibers linking the two hemispheres of the brain, appears more prominent in musicians. Consequently, mastering a musical instrument can bolster cognitive abilities and offer enduring cognitive advantages.

Practical Tip: Or, dig out that old guitar gathering dust, or you can start with the apps that teach music basics.

…

3. Dive into Dual N-Back Training:

The unique cognitive enhancement technique, Dual N-Back training is known to boost working memory and increase fluid intelligence.

The participants are required to continually refresh a sequence of items in memory pushing the limits of cognitive load at each instance.

The landmark work by Jaeggi and colleagues revealed the common mental benefits that come with regular exercise. Importantly, the individuals, who were subjected to this training, showed increased performance, which was accompanied by increased connectivity within the right inferior frontal gyrus.

Interestingly, the practice of Dual N-Back training does not only enhance the capability of working memory but the improvement also resounds on analogous memory tasks and extends to enrich fluid intelligence.

Nevertheless, there are some discrepancies in the findings which suggest that positive transfer of training doesn’t always apply to unrelated working memory tasks.

More extensive research would establish its ability to transfer benefits from one cognitive task to another. Performing Dual N-Back is no walk in the park — it is an effort that demands an unwavering focus.

Nonetheless, it has its scientific roots and manifests some similarities to the basic principle of “practice”, which can be useful for those looking to enhance their working memory and fluid intelligence by following this path.

Practical Tip: Discover apps and online platforms featuring Dual N-Back games. Begin with easy ones and gradually increase the difficulty.

…

4. Engage in Focused Daydreaming:

Purposeful daydreaming has been shown to activate the default network of the brain which enhances creativity and problem-solving skills. The default network is made up of distinct brain regions that become active when a person is inwardly engaged, rather than occupied with external tasks.

This network is often dormant during moments of passive rest and mind wandering. It comes to life when we are reflecting on our past, thinking about others or even imagining future outcomes rather than the present task.

In purposeful daydreaming, an individual intentionally directs their thoughts toward a certain subject and is then surprised by the unconventional connections that arise.

According to a Max Planck Institute study, such daydreaming switches on the default network, boosting creativity and problem-solving abilities. The network also involves self-referential thinking, making it possible for us to introspect on our emotions, experiences, and thoughts.

Thus, intentionally daydreaming, through the default network, emerges as an effective method for nurturing creativity and problem-solving.

Practical Tip: Allocate a few minutes daily for constructive daydreaming. Visualize solutions to problems or imagine new scenarios.

…

5. Opt for Thermal Challenge:

Dr. Susanna Søberg: How to Use Cold & Heat Exposure to Improve Your Health | Huberman Lab Podcast

In a 2019 study, neurogenesis was found to thrive after brief exposure to cold or heat. Cold exposes the cells of our bodies to free radicals which protect against traumatic brain injuries and neurodegenerative diseases.

Short-term exposure to heat stimulates adult neurogenesis in the hippocampal dentate gyrus through activation of AT1R.

Hot and cold alternations are proven to have favorable effects on the brain. Hence, brief exposure to cold or heat can promote neurogenesis and have beneficial effects on the brain.

…

As the cognitive landscape of the brain broadens, we are finding out that the brain’s capacity for adapting and growing is more than what we thought of it.

Though less conventional, these hidden gems might just be the fire your brain has been craving.

The mind, amazing as it is, is fuelled by challenges, novelty, and stimulation. This approach not only helps to improve our thinking but also opens the door to a wealthy and colorful life.

Things to Remember:

Variety stimulates the brain.

The small actions have the potential to produce significant results.

When making drastic changes, always work with a professional.

…

—

Photo credit: Collab Media on Unsplash