5 Unexpected Things We Can Learn from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have captured the hearts of many. Okay, maybe not some NFL fans who have already had enough of the highly publicized relationship, but still. Us hopeless romantics are head over heels for this couple. And I’m not just saying that because I’m a Swiftie (even though I am, because… obvs). But there’s a lot of lessons in love that we can all gain from this couple’s fairytale romance.

Here are five things we can learn from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

1. It’s okay to go public with your relationship.

If there’s one thing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have made clear about their relationship, it’s that they’re both perfectly fine with the world knowing all about it.

In a sea of situationships and friends with benefits, making things official is a rarity. Don’t hesitate to share your boo on social media or bring them to the next event or gathering to show them off to your friends. You might be everyone’s favorite couple.

2. Your partner should speak highly of you.

Travis Kelce spoke so highly of his girlfriend on his podcast. And it just made me rethink what I want in a future partner. You should always be with someone who speaks highly of you — not only on a public platform, but in general.

3. It’s great to take an interest in your significant other’s interests and career.

Taylor Swift has been to so many of Travis Kelce’s NFL games, while he’s been spotted singing to her music at one of her ERAS tour shows. I’m not sure what their interests were before they fell in love, but I like to imagine that they’re actively involved in each other’s events because of how much they care about each other.

Showing an interest in your significant other’s hobbies and passions can only help strengthen your relationship.

4. Don’t be afraid to hang out with your partner’s family.

Taylor Swift has been spotted in the audience at Travis’s game with his mom, while he’s been caught hanging out with her dad at an ERAS tour show.

In an ideal world, we’d all get along with our significant other’s parents. Unfortunately, that’s not always the way things go. But it can’t hurt to at least try. If your significant other loves their family, you might try embracing them as your own. It will show your partner just how much you care.

5. Classy displays of PDA are always fun.

I think one of the reasons Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have captured the hearts of hopeless romantics in America is because they feel so youthful. This is likely, in part, due to their displays of PDA.

PDA is always fun, and it can make you feel young all over again. There’s nothing like kissing your significant other in a crowd.

When it comes down to it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have the love story all of us want. These lessons in love are ones we should carry with us, whether this celebrity couple works out or not. (Personally, I’m rooting for a T. Swift — Travis Kelce wedding, how about you?)

Photo credit: ROSA RAFAEL on Unsplash