We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / 6 Basic Needs of Newborn Babies | Dad University

6 Basic Needs of Newborn Babies | Dad University

What are the essential things you need to know and do in order to care for your newborn?

by Leave a Comment

In this video, Jason goes over the 6 Basic Needs of Newborn Babies. What are the essential things you need to know and do in order to care for your newborn? While there are many things we have in front of us to worry about, if we can focus on these 6, our baby can grow, develop, and thrive.

Be sure to stick around until the end of the video, because #6 is the most important of all. If you want to be a great father to your newborn baby, make sure you provide them plenty of #6 🙂 Are there any other basic needs you think a newborn must have? Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section below. Also it really helps us spread the message if you give the video a thumbs up and subscribe

 

 

Previously Published on YouTube

Featured Image:  Shutterstock

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

