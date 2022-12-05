6 Clear Signs She’s In Love With You

Falling in Love isn’t always exhilarating the way we imagined it. Sometimes it has a way of creeping up on us when we least expect it.

Are you together with a special girl?

You are definitely head over heels for her but how do you know she feels the same way about you? Here are six clear signs she’s in love with you.

1. She loves your humor

It’s an awful feeling forcing yourself to laugh at someone’s jokes just because you want to be polite.

One thing you should never compromise in a relationship is your sense of humor. The person you’re with should essentially be your best friend. You can laugh with, and over just about anything. It’s cheesy. But there’s something special and irreplaceable about being able to share inside jokes, making faces at each other, and not having to worry about looking stupid and plenty.

2. She is willing to face her fears with you

When you meet the right person, they challenge you by helping you confront your fears together.

If you find that your partner is being more open-minded after you’ve encouraged her to try the things she was once afraid of, then you must have made a lasting impression on her.

Fears are hard to work through but love has a way of conquering them.

3. You’ve inspired her to become a better person

Think back to the first day you met her. Has she grown since that time?

Maybe she’s more responsible now, a little wiser, and able to bounce back from bad days quicker.

If you’ve been giving her advice and helping her through the bad times. Perhaps your words and actions finally made their way into her heart.

You can see that she’s become a better person. Not because she was pressured to change but because you saw the potential in her.

4. She becomes more open-minded about trying the things you like

When we’re young we usually fantasize about falling in love with someone who listens to the same music as us and has the same hobbies but sometimes the person we fall in love with ends up breaking those rules.

For example, you may enjoy playing video games, but your partner might not know the first thing about them.

If you find that she’s willing to play around with you, then it shows that she wants to understand you better even if she’s bad at it. What counts is her effort towards you.

5. She doesn’t want to go to sleep mad at you

It’s normal and expected for any regular couple to fight but if your partner wants to resolve problems before you go to sleep, that means she cares about working things out.

Sometimes when we hit rock bottom, we can become obstinate and refuse to listen to the other person. But if she refuses to hold a grudge against you and wants to communicate better then it shows that your relationship is more important to her than her pride.

6. She accepts you full-heartedly and isn’t afraid to be herself in front of you

It’s normal to have insecurities but when you’re in the initial stage of dating, you may not always be your true self bearing that the other person might not fully accept you.

Vulnerability, however, is the ultimate test to love.

If your partner can be the natural self in front of you, then that’s a clear sign she’s in love with you. When the two of you can disagree openly about things and say the worst of each other but know that you still care for one another, that’s when you genuinely have won her heart.

Do you agree with these signs?

