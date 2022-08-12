6 Quotes by Lao Tzu For Your Inner Transformation

*This blog post is based on my opinion trying to explain quotes based on my thoughts and thinking.

While Lao Tzu influenced philosophers and writers throughout the centuries, he was also a skilled philosopher himself. One of his most famous works is Tao Te Ching.

Lao Tzu is a Chinese philosopher and author. He was born in the Chujen village, State of Chu (modern-day Luyi, Henan) between the 6th and 4th centuries BCE.

He is best known for his writings and philosophical teachings about Truth, Mastery, Simplicity, Humility, Utilitarianism, and Individuality, which he expounded on during his era and continues to inspire others today.

His famous quotes have had an everlasting effect on people from all walks of life and are still relevant today.

Here are six quotes by Lao Tzu that will have a profound impact on your life.

…

1. If you realize that all things change, there is nothing you will try to hold on to. If you are not afraid of dying, there is nothing you cannot achieve.

I have included this quote because it has a profound truth in it. The world is changing all the time, and we have to accept that. To be afraid of change means that you are a slave to time, which passes at the same rate for everyone.

In other words, you become a slave to your mortality and to the turning of the Wheel of Life, which never stops spinning.

To realize that all things change is relative peace itself. And it is true. Change is so constant and overpowering, that it makes you realize that nothing you do matters in the long run.

But by accepting this truth, you can succeed beyond your wildest imagination. And if you die, then who cares? You’ll have died knowing what life is about, and that’s all that matters.

…

2. The Tao of Life: The Journey of a Thousand Miles Begins with a Single Step.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, which is very true.

However, changing yourself and making your life an odyssey that will be remembered for centuries begins with many small steps.

To change your destiny and realize your inner potential, you have to start from the beginning.

Each task, each triumph, and each failure is necessary for you to be remembered when history is written about in the future.

And to take the first step, you must know what your goal is. To make your journey as pleasurable as possible, you must stop doing things that are not in line with your true self.

And to do this, you need a map. You need a philosophy of life that will show you the way, as well as your progress and milestones.

…

3. Truthful words are not beautiful; beautiful words are not truthful. Good words are not persuasive; persuasive words are not good.

Lao Tzu writes about the value of truth and how it is impossible to make beautiful words out of it. The reason for this is that what is true must be so, and conventional beauty can never be equal to the truth.

However, beautiful words are not necessarily untrue, as many would think. Instead, they convey a feeling that is not always true.

And my experience has shown me that there are times when good words are not persuasive, and yet they can still be good.

…

4. Mastering others is strength. Mastering yourself is true power.

This is an interesting quote since it tells you that what is important is mastering yourself, not others.

However, mastering yourself does not necessarily mean becoming an egotist or thinking you are better than everyone else.

Instead, it means that you have reached your inner potential and have learned to work with yourself in a way that will be beneficial for everyone around you.

But the biggest benefit of mastering yourself is that people will respect you. They will not only respect you, but they will also follow you because they know that by following you, they are following themselves.

And this is why a master of himself is a true leader who inspires others to follow his or her example.

…

5. Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage.

This quote is one of my favorites because I believe that to be happy, you need to love and be loved. One without the other is not enough.

And this is why being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage.

Loving someone necessitates leading by example when they are in trouble. It means showing them the way, even if it means more suffering on your part. And this is why loving someone deeply gives you courage.

…

6. Treat those who are good with goodness, and also treat those who are not good with goodness. Thus goodness is attained. Be honest to those who are honest, and be also honest to those who are not honest. Thus honesty is attained.

This is a great quote because it tells you to be kind to those who are bad or those who are not good.

It also tells you that this just means treating them as people, which is a very human thing to do.

And this is why goodness is attained.

—

***