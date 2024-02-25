6 Reasons You Can’t Leave Your Toxic Relationship

If you’re in a toxic relationship, you’ve probably wondered why it’s so hard to leave. Deep down, you know this person is completely wrong for you. You know that you deserve better. And yet, you still find yourself unable to walk away.

It can be frustrating, confusing, and complicated — and yet, many of us may find ourselves in this situation at some point in our lives. Here are six reasons you can’t leave your toxic relationship.

1. Your Self-Esteem Has Taken a Hit

One of the worst parts about being with a toxic person is that they can bring us down. By the time the relationship comes to an end (or reaches a point that should be the end), you might find yourself struggling with self-love and confidence.

If you’ve been torn down by a verbally abusive partner, this might be the case. Hearing things like “you’re too ugly to find someone else” or “you need to lose weight, fatso” can really destroy your self-esteem. Your partner may have told you that you can’t do better than them so many times that you might actually start to believe it.

2. You’re Trauma Bonded

If you’re dealing with a narcissist or toxic person, you might be trauma bonded. This is an emotional bond that forms with someone due to manipulation.

Trauma bonds form because hot and cold behavior can make us addicted to someone. When things are bad, you crave the high you get when things are good. Even though you know this person is toxic and the relationship isn’t right for you… you just can’t let them go.

3. Being Alone Worries You

Let’s be honest: being alone isn’t always fun. Even the most independent people might enjoy having a partner by their side.

You might also be experiencing codependency. If you find yourself not wanting to move on because your entire world revolves around your significant other, this may be the case.

4. Starting Over Scares You

The idea of starting over can be scary for some people. If you’re at the age where you want to settle down and have children, it can be nerve-wracking to have to find someone else who will want the same things as you. And who wants to deal with first dates, dating apps, and dating in general again?

Having to put yourself back out there to find the right person can be scary, but letting go of the wrong person is the only way to make room for the right one.

5. Toxicity is Familiar to You

Sometimes, the reason we stay in toxic relationships is because this is what we’re used to. Research has found that if you were raised by a narcissistic parent, you’re more likely to end up in a toxic situation later on in life. The reason? You’re used to accepting this sort of behavior. Similar studies have found that people who date one narcissist are more likely to date a second narcissist.

We’re less likely to end the cycle if we’ve experienced it before. Sadly, toxic is the only thing that some of us have ever known.

6. You’re Hoping They’ll Change

You might find yourself hoping that your significant other will go back to being the person they were when you first met them. You’re hoping that the Prince Charming you met will one day come back on their white horse… even though that’s often not the reality.

The problem with toxic people, such as narcissists and manipulators, is that they often paint an image of the perfect lover before revealing their true colors. The person you fell in love with probably never existed, which can be hard to come to terms with.

The Bottom Line

If you’re in a toxic relationship, it can be difficult to understand why you’re willing to stay — even when you know something isn’t right. But there are a number of reasons that we may end up going against our better judgment and staying with a toxic person longer than we should.

If you want to break free from the toxic person in your life but just can’t figure out how to cut the cord, it might be time to see a therapist. Getting to the bottom of why you can’t leave your toxic relationship is often the key to letting go.

