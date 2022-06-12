6 Signs You Have Found Your Soulmate

“A soul mate is someone who you carry with you forever. It’s the one person who knew you and accepted you and believed in you before anyone else did or when no one else would.” ~ Dawson Leery.

We are all searching for someone special to share our lives with. It’s the feeling of longing for someone you have never met before.

Life feels terrific when you’re single, but sometimes you wish to share your life with someone. Life is more fun when you share it with someone you love.

But one day, you will meet the one you’ve been looking for, and you will be grateful for being patient until you meet the love of your life.

You know your soulmate is out there somewhere, and there comes a time when you will meet the one you’ve been looking for.

I know these are the 6 signs that you have met your soulmate.

1. There Is Mutual Understanding And Compassion.

You don’t argue to be right. You have discussions to understand each other better with empathy and love. Your love is more important than any issue.

You two can put your ego to the side and have compassion for each other. You’re at complete peace with each other.

I love this quote:

“It’s more important to be in right relationship than it is to be right.”

by Parker J. Palmer.

When you find your soulmate, you care more about being with the person you love instead of wanting to win an argument. You think with your heart.

The two of you have difficulty being mad at each other for too long. The love you have for each other is stronger than hate. You are both in love.

And It hurts when you hurt each other, but you can forgive each other with understanding and compassion.

The love between you is more important than any stupid arguments.

You will always care about each other with understanding and compassion.

2. You Support Each Other’s Dreams And Goals.

You are each other’s cheerleaders. You help each other become successful in life. Your real soulmate will always be by your side to help you achieve your dreams.

You are the best team together.

You challenge each other to get better in the field you’re skilled at. You want to see each other win in life. You are each other’s back.

Your soulmate will never leave you during your lowest moment. They always stay by your side, trying to motivate you to believe in yourself again.

3. You Feel Like You Have Met Before.

When you meet each other, it’s like you’ve known each other for a long time. You feel a sense of familiarity with the one you love.

You get this sense of feeling that says:

“I have been waiting for you for a long time, and here you are again. I’m so happy to see you again after a long, long time.”

There is intense chemistry between you two. You have a strong love for each other like anything you’ve ever experienced before. It just feels right with the person.

You don’t know why you feel so comfortable with someone you just met, but your intuition tells you: “This is real, this is the one.”

Maybe you have met each other in a past life, or perhaps it’s because you’re relieved to meet someone who thinks like you and shares the same dreams as you.

“Don’t rush into love. You’ll find the person meant for you when you least expect it.” ~ Franzie Gubatina.

4. You Can Talk For Hours About Anything.

You can have an open conversation with the one you love without having your intelligence insulted. You feel heard, and you finally find someone who enjoys the same kind of conversation as you.

Both of you go with the flow, and the conversations feel natural to you.

You will feel less alone if you have someone you can talk to about anything.

You can talk about anything in the world because you are each other’s best friends. A healthy relationship between soulmates is also about maintaining the beautiful friendship between you two.

You love the kind of topic that you’re discussing. You discuss your passions and the mutual interest that you both have. You share your strength and weakness without feeling embarrassed because you trust each other.

The more you get to know each other, the more you find each other really unique and intellectually breath-taking.

You will think: “Wow, this person is amazing.”

5. You Can Be Yourself Freely Without Judgement.

There is no judgment between the two of you. You can be as silly and goofy as you want without being judged. You’re able to show your strength and weakness to each other.

You feel understood and less alone with the person. You feel safe in each other’s space. You don’t care about each other’s flaws, and you still find each other beautiful no matter what.

Your soulmate only has their focuses on your positive side more than the negative side. Your soulmate is your best team player, and your soulmate can handle your weirdness a lot more than anyone else, and it feels good.

You start to glow up authentically when you’re with the one who loves you for who you are.

They never want to say anything to hurt you because they get heartbroken and, more so… crushed if they hurt you.

6. The Love Is Reciprocated Back To You.

In the end, you can have a lot of things in common, but it’s not true love if your love isn’t being reciprocated back to you. Love has to go in both ways. The relationship won’t last if it continues to be a one-sided relationship.

Reciprocation is super essential in maintaining a long and healthy relationship between soulmates. You’re able to give each other love without being competitive.

You don’t have to question the one you love because your soulmate always acknowledges the beautiful person you are.

Your true soulmate will never take without giving. You know you’ve found your soulmate when they reflect your loyalty, love, honesty, respect, trust, and compassion back to you.

Your soulmate will always acknowledge your love and loyalty.

The Final Statement.

There is someone out there who wants the same thing as you.

If you have found your soulmate, consider yourself lucky. It’s not every day you find someone special in your life. You will find your true soulmate.

It’s rare to find a diamond in a world of fake people who can’t be authentic, and it’s not every day you meet someone who thinks just like you.

You have probably dated people, thinking:

This person isn’t my soulmate.”

“I still feel alone with this person.”

“This just doesn’t feel right. “

But you won’t feel that way with your soulmate. You will feel less alone with your soulmate, and it feels right for you.

Meeting your soulmate can be a different journey for everyone.

For some, they are meant to last forever. For others, they had to depart only to meet again later in life or close the chapter together.

It’s because the energy never lies, and neither does the love between the two of you. It’s true that love can indeed be the most powerful feeling in the world.

But when you meet your soulmate, you just know.

Photo credit: iStock.com