6 Signs Your Relationship Is Moving From Lust To Love

Have you ever dreamt you’re falling off your bed?

It’s swift and terrifying. The instant you know the mattress is there, you feel safe. It a a relief like no other every time I have this sensation.

What if falling in love wasn’t about the other person catching you or falling with you? Sure, it would be an epic love story in the making.

But what if it is about feeling safe in moments spent with someone? And knowing you will catch yourself — you only want to protect your peace. What happens; happens.

Moving out of the lust zone is like the first step into a haunted mansion. Are the ghosts there Casper or trapped seeking revenge? Love is scary territory. It’s the reason many stay fixated on chemistry and intimacy.

Here is how you know you’re moving out of lust. And you’re still secure in yourself. Heartbreak hurts. But at least you know you felt loved.

Better to have loved than to not at all, am I right?

#1. Glass

You begin with an obsession to look your best. The feeling probably never fades. But the need for extreme perfection cracks.

You don’t feel the need to use filters on video reactions. You will answer a video chat without makeup or great lightning. The need for the superficial wears off. The change isn’t jarring. It feels natural; you can be your true self.

I’ll repeat. A breakup will hurt if you love the person. But being at peace with yourself is an empowering asset. It is forever yours.

#2. Silly

I dislike pranks. No matter how mild. To me, it’s like stepping onto a game show stage.

You point at one of three doors. You hope the one you choose has the prize. But will you pick the wrong door and unearth trauma or an unquenchable thirst for competitiveness? You never know.

Every couple has a different way to feel silly around each other.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You might be the type of couple to play an innocent game or share a growing, mutual love for the other person’s interest.

#3. Time

The time spent together provides deeper intimacy.

The moments shared make you feel less alone, even if you don’t talk or sit close together. It is a sensation that makes you feel whole — at peace with yourself and silence.

You are happy to see the person and have someone to talk to about any topic. It’s fantastic not coming home to an empty house.

#4. Laughs

It isn’t one of those where you stay posed. It’s a belly laugh where you aren’t afraid it will sound weird. You laugh until you cry or roll around. The experience is freeing.

Sometimes, it is at the expense of your partner. They did a silly act or had a ridiculous fall but didn’t hurt themselves.

The laugh is good-natured. You look at them. Your partner notices the smile on your face. They either join in or give you fake sarcasm or a stern look.

#5. Skincare

This gesture is one of the ultimate signs of going from lust to love and deeper feelings. Many people don’t like their faces or feet touched.

Skin prone to acne and foot preferences and cultural norms. All prevent some from giving foot and facial massages.

To let someone touch your face. Pop your pimples or rub your feet is a big step into the comfort realm of relationships. It feels mild. But it is a significant change from objectifying to comforting.

#6. Gifts

The presents are no longer about bedding you.

The gifts show appreciation for the time spent together. When distanced, the stuffed animals or inscribed jewelry represent your close bond.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock